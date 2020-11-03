most women in the UK are age-embracers rather than age-deniers

Christmas is the time of year many of us long for and looking our best gives us that extra shot of festive cheer.

And when it comes to looking good, most women in the UK are age-embracers rather than age-deniers.

Research for Hada Labo Tokyo, the UK face of Japan’s top-selling skincare brand, has found that six out of ten women over 35 want their skin to look the best it can at each stage of life, while only one in five want to turn back the clock to look younger than they really are*.

The poll also found that they want to look good for themselves (60%), with fewer than one in 10 feeling they needed to look good for their job or so other women didn’t judge them.

Whether you’re able to get together with one or two friends or family or you’ll catch up via Zoom or Skype this year, you’ll want to greet them with healthy-looking, hydrated skin with the radiant glow you thought you’d lost forever.

So, with Christmas fast approaching, how can you make sure the skin you’re in is your best skin? Hada Labo Tokyo has Christmas skincare all wrapped up and the brand joins with make-up artist and skincare expert Gina Akers to offer some festive must do tips for your skin and your sanity!



1: Hydration, hydration, hydration

It’s what most women want from their skincare*, that sustained hydration hit that’s like a drink of water for the skin. Hada Labo Tokyo’s products offer multi-layer hydration, with multiple types of hyaluronic acid to work both on the surface and deeper into the skin. If you do one thing for your skin this Christmas, treat it to Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Super Hydrator Lotion. All dressed up in its seasonal-looking red packaging, this fragrance-free lotion might look clear and almost watery – but it is a powerhouse of hydration with no fewer than four types of hyaluronic acid, plus collagen and retinol. Use it after cleansing and before your usual moisturiser. It costs from just £16.95 for a very generous 150ml.

2: Don’t leave yourself off the present list!

If you’ve got glowing and joined the thousands of UK women who have fallen in love with the Super Hydrator Lotion, you’ll be keen to check out the other products in the range. And now’s the time, because there’s a special bundle of Hada Labo Tokyo skincare available at www.superdrug.com (details below).Three simple steps – cleanse, hydrate and moisturise - can be completed in the five minutes that one in three women say is all they can spare for their skincare routine*.

After cleansing with All-in-One Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, pat a couple of pumps of Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion, with its four types of hyaluronic acid, plus collagen and retinol, on to the face, neck and decolletage. Follow with Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Area Cream, then Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream – and you’re ready to go. At night, repeat the routine, replacing the day cream with Special Repair Treatment Night Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Tetrapeptides to nourish and hydrate skin while you sleep.



3: ZZZ IT!

Skin is the body’s largest organ and it needs a chance to relax and repair itself. Christmas 2020 may just be the perfect time for you to relax, unwind and catch up on your beauty sleep. While you are asleep blood flow to the skin increases helping it to rebuild collagen and levels of the stress hormone cortisol fall, helping to repair damage.

4: Change things up at lunchtime

Your skin is sorted, so what about the Christmas feast? You won’t be cooking for a horde this year, so, seize the chance to make it easy with a top of the range ready meal or push the boundaries and cook up something completely different for lunch – it doesn’t have to be turkey and plum pudding!



5: Keep in touch

Dial up a friend or relative who’s spending the festive season alone and have a proper chat – email and social media are great ways to keep in touch, but there’s nothing like the sound of someone’s voice or the sight of their face on a videocall.

Hada Labo Tokyo is available from Superdrug online and in store, and from Amazon. Check out the website – Hada Labo Tokyo







*Omnibus survey of 1,000 women over 35, Autumn 2020

**During November at Superdrug you can save more than £10 when you buy Anti-Aging Super Hydrator Lotion, Special Repair Night Cream and Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Area Cream together for just £42.99



