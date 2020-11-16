Radiant in red

all dressed up in red and white packaging, Hada Labo Tokyo is your very own secret Santa

With its power-packed creams and lotions all dressed up in red and white packaging, Hada Labo Tokyo is your very own secret Santa.



Packed with the latest skincare science innovation thanks to multi-layer hydration and anti-aging hero ingredients, Hada Labo Tokyo will leave your skin radiant and turning heads.



Hada Labo Tokyo is the UK face of Japan’s top-selling skincare brand. It contains multiple types of hyaluronic acid – the body’s own hydrator, which cushions and lubricates joints and keeps skin hydrated – as well as anti-aging collagen and retinol. The pharmaceutical scientists at Hada Labo have created power-packed formulations which also include anti-aging hero ingredients such as retinol, collagen and tetrapeptides.



When your skin is smooth, hydrated and looking its best, your make-up will go on more evenly, look better and last longer.



Gina Akers, make-up artist and user of Hada Labo Tokyo, has some great festive make-up tips to add that added sparkle. She says: “All good painters start by preparing their canvas. So, after cleansing with Hada Labo Tokyo’s All-in-One Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, pat a couple of pumps of Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion, with its four types of hyaluronic acid, plus collagen and retinol, on to the face, neck and decolletage. Follow with Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Area Cream, then Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream – and you’re all set”:



1 Let your skincare start to do its work for a few moments before applying make-up

2 Begin with foundation, working from the middle of the face outwards, building coverage where you need it – use fingers, a foundation brush or a blending tool to achieve an even, flawless finish

3 Touch in any remaining areas of pigmentation, dark circles or blemishes with a concealer, choosing one a shade lighter than your foundation

4 Next, eyes – the windows of the soul. Frame them with well-shaped, defined brows, filling any less than perfect areas with a pencil in a colour to tone with your natural brow colour. A touch of primer or concealer on the lids will give the perfect base for eyeshadow, an upward flick of liner at the outer corners will have a subtle lifting effect and a coat or two of mascara brings eyes alive.

5 Sweep blusher upwards from the apples of the cheeks towards the temples and touch the cheekbones with a soft highlighter

6 Finally, lips. It’s your call – a bright, bold, festive red with subtle eye make-up or a softer tone if you’ve gone for full-on smoky eyes. Slick a little gloss on top to complete the look.



And now you’re ready Zoom in for that videocall close-up with friends and relatives!



**Hada Labo Tokyo is available from Superdrug, online and in-store, and from Amazon. Check out the website – www.gettheglowuk.com



**During November at Superdrug you can save more than £10 when you buy Anti-Aging Super Hydrator Lotion, Special Repair Night Cream and Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Area Cream together for just £42.99



