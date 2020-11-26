Women regularly review their skincare and they love to try new products – we know because they told us!

Women regularly review their skincare and they love to try new products – we know because they told us!



It’s that time again, time to look ahead and make resolutions to change things, large or small, for the better.

And when it comes to skin, here’s the resolution you really can keep, with simple changes to make sure you face 2021 with a healthy, youthful glow. So, make this the year you get your skincare sorted.

The more we wear face coverings the more we realise they are not a welcome licence to go make-up free, they can leave your skin dehydrated, stressed and unhealthy looking – even if you haven’t fallen victim to the dreaded ‘maskne’!

Research for the fast-growing skincare brand Hada Labo Tokyo revealed that women in the UK like to mix things up when it comes to skincare and they are keen to try new products. Research among 1,000 women over 35 revealed that one in three review their skincare products at least twice a year and another 27% carry out an annual review. Almost half say they will try up to three new skincare products in a year, while another one in four will take things further and check out between three and five.

And what are they looking for when they search the skincare offerings online and in stores?

Almost seven out of ten say they seek out what is best for their skin, but affordability is a major factor and 39% want to spend under £10 on a product, while another 32% are willing to hand over £10-20. Not only is Hada Labo Tokyo great for all skin types, including sensitive skin, its power-packed products all retail at less than £20.

If you are looking for an achievable, affordable New Year Resolution which is easy to maintain, try the three Rs – Review, Resolve and Rehydrate with Hada Labo Tokyo:

Review your skincare – set the review date to January 1st, and see if you are facing 2021 with skin that is showing signs of the difficult year we’ve all been through

Resolve to take baby steps and start by adding just one new product to your skincare routine – Hada Labo Tokyo’s Anti-Aging Super Hydrator Lotion.

Rehydrate your skin and see how soon you get your glow back. Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Super Hydrator Lotion has been described as life changing! The fragrance-free, ‘watery’ lotion from Japan’s top-selling skincare brand packs the power of four types of hyaluronic acid for multi-layer hydration, plus anti-aging superheroes collagen and retinol. Pat it into the face, neck and decolletage after cleansing and you’ll soon notice the difference.

And the best bit? It costs from just £16.95 for a very generous 150ml bottle.

Once you see the difference the lotion makes to your skin, there is a whole anti-aging regime you can try, including Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser; Anti-Aging Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream, Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye & Mouth Area Cream and Special Repair Treatment Night Cream.

Hada Labo Tokyo is available from Amazon and online and instore at Superdrug.



And for those not quite ready for the anti-aging option, Hada Labo Tokyo’s Super Hydrator range is also available from Amazon and Superdrug.

*Omnibus survey of 1,000 women over 35, September 2020

ends

For more information or to request samples, please contact:

Lesley Keen at Tony & Lesley Keen PR

Tel: 01483 764729 – Mobile: 07484 775017

Email lesleykeen@btinternet.com

Or

Nicky Smith at Jungle Cat Solutions

Mobile: 07867 513 361

Hertfordshire: 017638 4802