Berkshire Aesthetics in the UK's First Clinic to offer Morpheus8 for the body. Building on the Morpheus8 technology, the body applicator is larger and penetrates to twice the depth of the existing handpiece. Combined with burst technology, Morpheus8 Body stimulates collagen and elastin more rapidly and can treat all areas of the body.



Dr Langdon, who is Tatler's Top Doctor for Body Treatments said, "the success we have seen with Morpheus8 on the face can now be utilised to target problem areas everywhere. The results that we have been seen on the stomach are impressive and we look forward to sharing this exciting new treatment with our patients."



Morpheus8, from the US company InMode, combines radiofrequency with microneedling in a patented process. While similar technologies are available, the team at InMode is particularly keen to protect their device which offers a number of unique benefits. Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode Chief Technology Officer, commented, "The reciprocating mechanism in RF fractional devices is a key feature for delivering fast and uniform treatments. InMode is proud to be the first company to bring this technology to the medical aesthetics market."



Dr Langdon and the team at Berkshire Aesthetics chose to work with the InMode devices as they offer treatments with real impact backed by rigorous research. With such exciting developments, the InMode devices give aesthetic practitioners the ability to deliver meaningful results without surgery.