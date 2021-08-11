MBST, an innovative therapeutic development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, is now being prescribed as a highly effective pain relief treatment for people with excruciating joint conditions that have a profound impact on quality of life but aren’t suitable for surgery.



Jonathan Webb is one of the UK's leading knee surgeons and runs a thriving orthopaedic practice in Bristol and is a partner in Fortius Clinic, the renowned central London orthopaedic group. He has been referring patients to MBST for nearly four years with outstanding results.



"I have dedicated my professional life to knee surgery but sometimes I knew I couldn't help a patient through surgical interventions. Having to tell someone to soldier on wasn't something I relished so I'm always keen to hear of treatments that can help"



He has such a strong belief in the treatment that he has recently launched a dedicated MBST clinic on Harley Street, London.



Finding an effective non-surgical approach to relieving joint pain has never been more important as recent research from Bristol University has found that at least 160,000 hip and knee replacement operations have been delayed due to the pandemic. They predict that it could take the NHS more than 10 years to clear the backlog unless special measures are introduced, leaving hundreds of thousands of patients living in pain and discomfort.



Arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions affect over 17 million people across the UK, causing pain, fatigue and loss of mobility. MBST is an innovative, minimally invasive treatment that can help to reduce discomfort and improve function. With no downtime, the treatment is convenient and can help people suffering from MSK problems reduce pain and live an active life.



How MBST works



MBST stands for Molecular Biophysical Stimulation Therapy and is a therapeutic development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) which has been in the use since the 1970s. It works by using strong magnetic fields to stimulate hydrogen protons in the body; MBST therapy uses a much smaller magnetic field, not to generate images, but to stimulate our bone and joint tissues. These tissues are notoriously slow to heal but MBST has a direct effect on metabolism of the cells themselves, reducing inflammation mediators and increasing cell turnover.



In use since 1998, there have been no reported side effects to MBST. Other advantages are that it is minimally invasive, with no need for surgery or medications.



As well as arthritis and joint pain, MBST can treat:



Osteoporosis

Muscle, ligament, tendon damage and pain

Cartilage damage

Sports injuries

Bruised bones

Fractures



Jonathan believes that MBST technology has a role to play in treating joint pain and other MSK conditions. “This is a technology that can help patients when conventional medical techniques do not have anything to offer.”



www.mbstslondon.co.uk



