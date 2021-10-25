The WorkL Workplace of the Year Awards are voted by employees and so it’s fantastic recognition for the business

PCI Pal, (LON:PCIP) the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has been announced as a finalist in WorkL Workplace of the Year Awards 2021, supported by The Telegraph, which acknowledges businesses with high employee engagement.



Over 19,000 organisations have been entered by their employees into the WorkL Workplace Awards, spanning across 26 industry sectors.



Every nominated organisation with an average ‘workplace happiness score’ of 60% or more is awarded a finalist position. PCI Pal has ranked in the Happiest Companies shortlist with an impressive score of 92% and with 96% of staff confirming they would recommend the business to friends and family.



Jane Goodayle, SVP – Global Marketing, PCI Pal said, “To have been nominated for this award is very special. The WorkL Workplace of the Year Awards are voted by employees and so it’s fantastic recognition for the business and the way it looks after all colleagues. To have a happiness score of 92% is impressive and we all look forward to hearing the results on 26th October.”



WorkL will also recognise industry top performers, the most inclusive organisations to work for, the best in well-being, and businesses with the most engaged employees. Final workplace happiness rankings and award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on 26th October 2021.



