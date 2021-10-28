Furniture And Choice’s Black Friday sale - now on, with free delivery & free returns
Enjoy special Black Friday discounts, with free deliveries and free returns on all orders. Order now for guaranteed Christmas delivery.*
*For guaranteed Christmas delivery, items must be in stock or due in stock before 1st December 2021.
*Vancouver Recliner Corner Sofas are available for Christmas delivery, except for the black corner version which is due in stock 15th February 2022.
Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk) has revealed its lineup of special Black Friday discounts, offering customers a wide selection of living room, dining room and bedroom furniture at great prices. Shop now for guaranteed Christmas delivery - items must be in stock or due in stock before 1st December 2021.
All of Furniture And Choice’s Black Friday deals can be found at www.furniturechoice.co.uk/sale from 00.01am on Friday, 5th November 2021 through to Friday, 26 November 2021. As always, customers in mainland UK and the Isle of Wight enjoy free shipping and returns on all orders.
Living room furniture
1. Vancouver Recliner Corner Sofas, now only 1399.99 GBP, (was 1599.99 GBP)
2. Save 50% on the Belmont Grey Velvet 2 Seater Sofa, now only 399.99 GBP (was 799.99 GBP)
3. Save 18% on the Enzo Grey Leather 2 Seater Sofa, now only 699.99 GBP (was 849.99 GBP)
4. Save 33% on the Oakley Dove Grey Plush Fabric 2 Seater Sofa now only 499.99 GBP (was 749.99 GBP)
5. Save 18% on the Claremont Grey Velvet 2 Seater Sofa - now only 449.99 GBP (was 549.99 GBP)
6. Enzo Grey Leather 3 Seater Sofa - now 799.99 GBP, (was 949.99 GBP)
7. Save 33% on the Oakley Slate Grey Plush Fabric 2 Seater Sofa, now only 499.99 GBP (was 749.99 GBP)
8. Save 18% on the Claremont Slate Grey Plush Fabric 2 Seater Sofa, now only 449.99 GBP (was 549.99 GBP)
9. Save 24% on the Dakota Grey Leather Recliner Corner Sofa, now only 1299.99 GBP (was 1699.99 GBP)
10. Save 44% on the Belmont Grey Velvet 3 Seater Sofa, now only 499.99 GBP (was 899.99 GBP)
11. Oakley Dove Grey Plush Fabric 3 Seater Sofa - now 599.99 GBP, (was 849.99 GBP)
Dining room furniture
1. Plaza Round Chrome and Glass Dining Table with 4 Renzo Black Leather Chairs - now 449.99 GBP, (was 499.99 GBP)
1. Save 10% on Kingston Round Grey Wood Dining Table with 4 Bewley Slate Fabric Chairs, now only 449.99 GBP (was 499.99 GBP)
2. Save 10% on Milton Dark Wood Dining Table with 4 Salisbury Grey Velvet Chairs, now only 449.99 GBP (was 499.99 GBP)
3. Save 10% on Kingston Round Dark Wood Dining Table with 4 Bewley Club Brown Chairs, now only 449.99 GBP (was 499.99 GBP)
4. Hampshire Grey Wood Extending Dining Table with 4 Bewley Slate Fabric Chairs - now 849.99 GBP, (was 949.99 GBP)
5. Cambridge 125-170cm Oak Extending Dining Table with 4 Salisbury Mink Velvet Chairs - now 699.99 GBP, (was 749.99 GBP)
Beds
1. Caversham Grey Fabric Ottoman King Bed - now 429.99 GBP, (was 479.99 GBP)
2. Kenley Oatmeal Fabric Ottoman Double Bed - now 649.99 GBP, (was 699.99 GBP)
