LONDON (2 December 2021) — The Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. In the cover story this month, National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals its annual Best of the World list, rounding up 35 must-see destinations for the next year. Framed by five categories — Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family — selections on the 2022 list honour national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experience, green travel and destinations, and multigenerational destinations and journeys. From the ‘next great safari destination’ of Caprivi, Namibia, to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, to the ancient tea mountains and traditions of Yunnan, China, this year’s list is a reminder that there’s much out there to inspire us.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) also announces the winners of its Reader Awards 2021 this issue — celebrating the places, experiences, accommodation, tour operators, authors and personalities that readers voted for in their thousands over the summer.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Mexico: Amid the sun-baked mesas of Baja California, the age-old ways of the cowboy live on.

Devon: Intriguing tales of pirates and prehistory await on the county’s storied southeast coast.

The Gambia: A journey along the mighty Gambia River reveals how closely life revolves around the water.

Naples: Inspired by thousands of years of glorious history, Neapolitans are busy writing the story of today.

Quebec City: French flair meets the North American wilderness in Canada’s most picturesque city.

Phuket: The ultimate hotel guide to the Thai island, from design dens to jungle lodges.

Estonia: Soviet history, stately homes and saunas on a getaway to the Baltic nation.

Berlin: How the German capital is blazing a trail for zero-waste, plant-based cuisine



Smart Traveller: A look at green-minded getaways for 2022; a cycling trail around Loch Lomond; family trips with a difference; where to stay in Malaga; the rich flavours and traditions of Istria; what not to miss in Nîmes; a guide to Marlow; and the best kit for bikepacking.



Notes from an author: Catherine Raven on Montana.



Meet the adventurer: Under-18 surfing champion Ben Larg.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on the best European cities for antiques and flea markets; insider tips for visiting the Vatican; where to head for a wintry wellness retreat; and entry requirements for the US. Meanwhile, the infographic has the lowdown on tobogganing, and Hot Topic looks at the future of UK rail.



