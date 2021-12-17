As an introductory offer for the start of this course, the LCGD offers a saving of 25% on the future 2023 price

With the ever-increasing interest in sustainability and the environment, the awareness and obligation to approach garden and landscape design in a sustainable and thoughtful way is essential. With this sustainable design becoming increasingly more important, the London College of Design (LCGD) is delighted to introduce its new Sustainable Design Certificate programme.



Starting in March 2022, this 12-day course, delivered online in real-time classrooms, aims to be a wide-ranging introduction to the theory and practice of sustainable garden and landscape design. The course will enable Garden Designers and Landscape Architects to build an understanding of sustainable practice and assess the success of their work in delivering their gardens and landscapes.



The new Certificate programme focuses on thoroughly exploring the key influences, requirements and limitations, and opportunities presented to the modern Garden Designer and Landscape Architect as well as professional Horticulturists. This continuing professional development course will enhance overall design knowledge and sustainable practice.



The course is led by Dr Mima Taylor with the support of LCGD Director Andrew Fisher Tomlin and other specialist guest lecturers. Dr Mima Taylor is an experienced Kew trained horticulturist, botanist, ecologist and landscape consultant. During her time at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, she won design awards and then went on to work for Landscape designer Christopher Bradley Hole, with whom she won three consecutive gold medals at the Chelsea flower show 2004/5/6 as the chief planting adviser. Mima also teaches sustainable planting and dynamic landscape management to students at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.



As an introductory offer for the start of this course, the LCGD offers a saving of 25% on the future 2023 price. A prospectus is available from their website with online webinar sessions available to help potential students decide whether this course will be right for them. Anyone interested in enrolling and hearing more and having any questions answered should contact the London College of Garden Design via the website at www.lcgd.org.uk.





About the London College of Garden Design



Based in the Orangery conference facilities at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of two of the UK’s leading garden professionals Andrew Wilson and Andrew Fisher Tomlin. At The London College of Garden Design, we aim to provide world-class, inspirational garden design training. Our Garden Design Diploma, the Planting Design Diploma and other garden design courses have been created to enable students to learn from the very best in the profession. LCGD Melbourne is our partner college in Australia based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.



For more information, please contact:

Andrew Fisher Tomlin

andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk

07957 855457