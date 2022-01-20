In the last 20 months m/SIX has demonstrated significant growth, increasing total billings by 31%, thanks to some great new client wins - Discovery, Jabra and CBRE globally, Whirlpool, Ocado and National Express in EMEA, PUMA in APAC and Plenity in NA.



The agency’s growth has been further enhanced by the performance of many of its core clients – Electronic Arts, Toyota / Lexus and Fossil -- who have emerged stronger from the pandemic by capitalising on the change in human behaviour and digital consumption as well as a greater demand for new m/SIX services such as customer, commerce and clean rooms.



To strengthen its leadership in support of this growth and direction of the business, Jess Burley takes on the role of Executive Chair for m/SIX globally and Jack Swayne, previously CEO for EMEA, joins the Global Board to lead the day to day running of m/SIX globally.



Speaking of Jack's appointment, Jess Burley says, "Jack joined m/SIX at the end of 2019 and despite being faced with the challenges of the pandemic has grown our business phenomenally in Europe and assisted me in building our global network of clients. His appointment to succeed me, as I move to my new role, is a no brainer. He has stewarded our clients, our people and the business through this tumultuous period in history with humour, resolve and resilience. Joining me to take on the responsibility to build m/SIX globally is the obvious next step for him and us.”



Jack speaks about his appointment, saying, "To be given the mantle to run m/SIX globally, working with Jess and the wider m/SIX executive management team, is a huge honour and a responsibility I am very excited to take on. What we have collectively achieved as a business over the last 2 years has been amazing. I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every m/SIXer and m/SIX client for their efforts and support during this testing time.”



m/SIX is built differently to other agencies, offering clients the best of both worlds - the transformational pace of creativity, partnership and integration that comes from being part of the independent network, The&Partnership and the transformational scale of investment, talent and purpose that comes from being fully backed by WPP.



m/SIX has a unique model in the way it works with clients; embedding teams that work side by side with client teams, delivering real-time content activation from hubs around the globe. The relevance for this model and client appetite for the experience of working in this way, and the resulting efficiency and effectiveness, is even higher as we emerge from the pandemic.



This unique way of working combined with its ecommerce expertise and the explosion of DTC activation in all categories has further fuelled the growth seen over the last 20 months. These new developments are going to fuel m/SIX’s ambition for growth and show results for all clients in the long run.



-ENDS-





