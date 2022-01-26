This course is a unique chance for influencers to learn from scientists and beauty industry experts from globally recognised brands.

Wednesday 26th January 2022: No7 Beauty Company announces the launch of a ground-breaking influencer skincare education programme, created in partnership with the British Beauty Council to help educate up-and-coming social creators on skincare. It will be the first-of-its kind industry initiative to upskill creators by providing world-class ‘Science of Skincare’ education modules specifically designed to tackle misleading and incorrect content on social platforms and ensure skin-related content is based on scientific truth.



The skincare education programme will form the cornerstone of the No7 Beauty Company Creator Collective; an exclusive community created for up-and-coming social creators. By invitation only, the No7 Beauty Company Creator Collective will train and upskill influencers, who will be given the tools to help boost their skincare knowledge through exclusive access to educational content created by leading beauty and science experts. The ambition is that this rigorous skincare training will give followers confidence that information they discover about beauty products is informed and knowledgeable.



The course content is endorsed by experienced beauty journalists and dermatologists, including leading skincare influencers Alison Young and Alice Hart-Davis, aesthetician Dija Ayodele and dermatologist influencer Dr. Aamna Adel. Delivered by the social learning company, Learning with Experts, the programme features a series of expert led lessons, designed to educate and inform creators in an online classroom setting. The six skincare modules will help to de-bunk widely circulated skincare myths on social media. The creators will learn about the science of skin, as well as ingredient information that helps them to communicate beauty information that is factually correct.



No7 Beauty Company was motivated to take action after learning that over 55% of global consumers find the skincare and cosmetic categories complex and confusing and find it difficult to identify what products are suited to their skin*, highlighting a need for more clarity from reputable sources.



David MacDonald, Vice President of Communications at No7 Beauty Company says “As a leader in the beauty industry, we have a responsibility to ensure people receive high quality, factually correct content about skincare so they can make informed choices about the beauty products they purchase. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the British Beauty Council to create this world-class skincare education content for influencers as part of our new Creator Collective. Our ambition is that through this work, we can support social creators in becoming true skincare experts creating valuable and factual content for their platforms that consumers can trust, and we hope to support their career growth in the beauty industry as a result.”



Elizabeth Barnett-Lawton, President of Education, British Beauty Council says “With so much conflicting information circulating on social media, it’s important those with influence have access to correct information that they can use in their interactions with their own audience. The new skin education programme provides a much-needed opportunity for social creators to educate their own communities in a responsible and effective way.”



Elspeth Briscoe, Founder/CEO, Learning with Experts commented: “It’s so important that social media influencers understand the science behind the products they recommend. This course is a unique chance for influencers to learn from scientists and beauty industry experts from globally recognised brands. The Learning with Experts’ technology experience means that influencers (the students) are not only being educated by the best in the industry, but have a chance to network amongst each other and discuss important topics in the sociable online classroom. We're delighted to welcome No.7 and The British Beauty Council to the Learning with Experts’ rapidly growing family of global experts.”



Influencers recruited into the long-term Creator Collective partnership will also be invited to play a collaborative role in shaping the No7 Beauty Company brand identity. As well as being given access to production studios for content creation, creators will have the chance to act as consultants on brand and product strategy across No7 Beauty Company’s six iconic brands – No7, Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Sleek MakeUP, Botanics and Your Good Skin.

Further information about the No7 Beauty Company can be found at www.No7Company.com

Meet our creators



Marie Louise

Marie Louise is a pro-age influencer on Instagram sharing a grown-up guide to style, beauty, and wellness. She creates fashion, beauty, wellness, and travel content, using a mix of media from video content, Reels, professional photography and selfies.



Kate Lonsdale

Kate Lonsdale, known as @thesilverkat on Instagram, is from London originally and now lives in Lincolnshire. Her Instagram is mostly fashion-based, along with skincare and beauty related content. She is a “fashion obsessed mother of two”. Her approach to fashion is layering and combinations that might not appear immediately obvious excite her most. She has worked as a hairdresser for 30 years - fashion and styling are her first loves and between all those things she is lucky enough to do what she loves.



Alicia Lartey

Bio-med graduate and Esthetician Alicia Lartey is a Gen-Z skincare oracle and science-oriented 'skinfluencer' who has cemented her position as a major voice in the world of beauty, skin, and body care.



Maxine Sumner

Maxine is a 54-year-old wife, mother, and stepmother. After 3 decades in financial services, much of it spent coaching and mentoring, she decided to use her skills to help women in mid-life rediscover themselves. She imparts information and inspiration on fashion, skincare, health, and beauty in a fun and supportive way to her community on Instagram.





Amber Georgestone

Amber is passionate about veganism and is also a beauty addict. She loves showing that you can still have flawless makeup and an amazing skincare routine using vegan & cruelty-free products. She also loves sharing her favourite vegan and cruelty-free product recommendations as well as tips and tutorials.





Rogina Shrethsa

Rogina is a beauty content creator and loves anything to do with self-care, whether it's makeup or skincare – it's her idea of therapy! She films tutorials and 'how to...' guides to help and teach people tips & tricks but also learn more for herself in the process. She loves the freedom of being able to be creative.



Janet Adetunji

Janet is a skincare guru, sharing her expansive knowledge about skin care products to help her audience develop their understanding around ingredients, and how to build a routine that works best for their skin. Dealing with combination/dry skin herself, Janet can speak about her personal skin care journey too. In addition to skin, Janet discusses all things ‘base’ in the beauty world, helping us get our faces all the way together.



Zak Heath

Zak Heath is a digital content creator specialising in beauty, skincare, and makeup. He has amassed a loyal following across TikTok and Instagram. Zak regularly creates content to show how to achieve flawless finishes on your makeup and skincare routines. His fans love to see his simple GRWM, makeup tutorials and hacks to showcase natural looking skin.



Shahira Allen

Shahira is a full-time freelance Black British beauty content creator based in West Yorkshire, with a northern accent too. She creates content surrounding natural hair care, beauty for deeper skin tones, industry help for creators, beauty tips & hacks and very fun & creative afro futuristic looks.



About No7 Beauty Company

No7 Beauty Company, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a new and dynamic consumer-led beauty business launched in April 2021 which holds iconic international beauty brands. For 86 years, since No7 launched in 1935, its ambition has been to support and empower people across the world through premium but affordable skincare. Alongside No7, the Company is home to Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, and Sleek MakeUP. Some of its hero products include Liz Earle’s multi-award-winning Cleanse and Polish, No7 Protect & Perfect, and No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Night Concentrate Complex, which is the fastest selling single product on Boots.com.



No7:

• UK’s No1 Skincare Brand1

• No1 Retinol sold in Boots2

• No7’s renowned serums are available in over 16,000 stores across the US



Liz Earle Beauty Co.:

• One bottle of Cleanse & Polish sold every 16 seconds3

• Cleanse & Polish has been presented with over 140 awards - and counting

• Cleanse & Polish is the UK’s Number 1 Premium Cleanser4



Soap & Glory:

• Launched in 2006 in the UK

• Affordable make-up, skincare, bath and body products

• Now available in over 20 countries

Botanics:

• Launched in 1995 in the UK

• Affordable plant-based beauty products

YouGoodSkin:

• Launched in 2017

• Skincare products focused on natural balance

• Sold exclusively through Boots and Walgreens

Sleek MakeUP:

• Launched in East London in 1985

• Highly pigmented products for all skin tones

• Sleek MakeUP has partnered with three Changing Faces campaigners, as part of the Pledge To Be Seen movement



No7 Beauty Company pledges to put sustainability at the heart of how it does business guided by a bold roadmap through to 2030 that includes: 50% of its global sales coming from healthier, more sustainable products and services; halving the overall impact of new products its place on the market, compared to 2019; at least doubling the value it creates for society, compared to 2019. Its overarching goals are underpinned by several supporting milestones and targets to further guide it through to 2030. More information is available on request.



No7 Beauty Company currently sells its products in more than 20,000 retail outlets across 16 markets, having launched in the US in 2015 and Asia in 2018. Globally, it employs 2,900 team members including a community of 1,600 beauty advisors located in Deerfield, New York and Chicago, USA; Nottingham, London and Isle of Wight, UK; and Hong Kong.



About Learning with Experts

Learning with Experts is a unique, online interactive community education platform.

Learning with Experts has created branded online learning materials and developed a white-label platforms for brands to share their teaching worldwide. Brands teaching interactive classes online include No7, the NHS, Rathbones, Goldsmiths, River Cottage and University of Buckinghamshire.

Courses include broadcast quality video lessons taught by experts, downloadable course notes and unique interactive classrooms which allow students to connect with each other and the expert tutor.

Learning with Experts also offers consumer courses which bring together the “experts’ experts” with the best in their field showcasing, interacting and leading intimate classrooms to success in fields covering Business, Finance, Gardening, Food & Drink, Wellbeing, Jewellery, Photography and Art.



