Agency Brazil



The Luminaire launches new luxury offering for curious travellers



● The new offering will see guests travel in the company of remarkable people – artists, explorers, naturalists, historians, archaeologists - leading thinkers with a lifetime of experience in their field and captivating stories to tell.



● The Luminaire will create deeply personalised stimulating travel experiences anywhere on earth, tapping into a guild of expert minds to bring substance and purpose to trips shaped by their guests.



● Designed for travellers young and old who have a thirst for knowledge and a desire to make connections to locations, cultures and history around the world, The Luminaire reinvents the concept of cultural and stimulating travel.



● Spring journeys now available to book, where guests can choose to travel with acclaimed photojournalist Sir Don McCullin CBE, explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Venetian architect and historian Francesco da Mosto.



● Chief Executive Adam Sebba said, “We’ve built the Luminaire for a new archetype of traveller. We know the next generation has a strong passion for knowledge, expects and values deep personalisation, and has a wide and eclectic range of interests… “Our mission is to make intellectual travel cool, and we don’t see anyone else doing that.”



London, February 2022. The Luminaire is a new UK-based luxury travel company that is reinventing the concept of cultural and stimulating travel with engaging, thought-provoking new perspectives on subject and place.



Designing personalised journeys which explore the individual interests of each of their guests, The Luminaire reveals the world through a new and exciting lens. Guests travel in the company of remarkable people – artists, explorers, naturalists, historians, archaeologists - leading thinkers with a lifetime of experience in their field and captivating stories to tell.



Through visceral experience, their journeys endeavour to nurture personal growth, cultivate a more profound and authentic connection with the world and introduce cultural and educational travel to a new generation.



Venice during the Biennale: During the Art Biennale in Venice, The Luminaire offers an opportunity to experience the city through the eyes of a native. They create a narrative arc, asking questions to provoke curiosity. How remarkable that a city that has derived its power and influence from water is now existentially threatened by it. Architect and historian Francesco da Mosto’s family have lived in Venice for over a millennium, and he has a singular perspective on the floating city’s rich history and uncertain future in the face of the escalating effects of climate change.



The Luminaire has created an immersive experience with master artisans, restoring priceless treasures and artworks, many of which are buildings, frescoes or altarpieces - part of the city itself. In so doing, they co-opt travellers into becoming advocates of the city’s future, and not mere bystanders. This offers a unique perspective on the central themes of the Biennale’s 59th exhibition The Milk of Dreams, alongside an art historian, who also accompanies guests on a private visit to the Peggy Guggenheim Collection with the gallery’s Associate Curator.



Photography with Sir Don McCullin CBE: And in Somerset, The Luminaire offers rare access to another deeply personal perspective – that of the world’s greatest living photojournalist, Sir Don McCullin CBE. Over four days, with private photography masterclasses, accomplished or amateur photographers will explore Sir Don’s relationship with this wild countryside which dates back to his childhood, escaping the London Blitz.



Scientific expedition with the world’s greatest living explorer: For the first time, Sir Ranulph Fiennes will join a private journey to Antarctica, recounting his extraordinary experiences in this unhospitable wilderness. On a nine-day journey aboard a private expedition yacht, the varied perspectives of glaciologists, marine biologists, ecologists and adventurers will combine to reveal deep and truly unique insights on this fragile world.



Co-founder and CEO Adam Sebba, who has worked over a 20-year career as a chief executive in luxury travel and fashion said:



“We’ve built the Luminaire for a new archetype of traveller. We know the next generation has a strong passion for knowledge, expects and values deep personalisation, and has a wide and eclectic range of interests. Right now, there is no one offering substantive and accessible travel experiences to cater to that need.”



“Our mission is to make intellectual travel cool, and we don’t see anyone else doing that.”



Their own research last year, surveying travellers across the world with an estimated combined net worth of $4.4billion, revealed some surprising insights indicating that global travel preferences have dramatically shifted in the last few years, accelerated by Covid. Respondents revealed that ‘enriching cultural experiences’ were their top reason for selecting a hotel, whilst room design, traditionally an important consideration, scored the lowest with almost no responses.



A summary of the data and accompanying release is available on request.







For further information or enquiries, visit: theluminaire.com







Venice during the Biennale: From £14,395 per person, 5 nights, for a group or family of four.

Photography with Sir Don McCullin CBE: From £12,450 per person, 3 nights, for a group or family of six.

Scientific expedition the world’s greatest living explorer: Pricing from £118,025 per person based on two people sharing, 9 nights.





- ENDS -



Notes to Editors:







For all media enquiries or for more information, interviews or images please contact:



Tom Ladds or Laura Cullinane



Brazil (PR agency for The Luminaire)



T: +44 (0) 20 7785 7383



E: TheLuminaire@agencybrazil.com