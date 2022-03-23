

Introducing Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal â€“ the latest product from DIY specialists Gorilla.



Now, you may have seen other roofing products on the market before. But none are quite as versatile â€“ or quite as effective â€“ as Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal. This is a liquid rubber coating which can be brushed, rolled or poured onto almost any surface to create a 100% airtight and watertight layer.



In other words, itâ€™s perfect for repairing leaks and covering small gaps around the home. Especially considering how much it rains in the UK. Thatâ€™s why itâ€™s so effective and a seriously handy product to have around the house.



But one of the best things is just how easy Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal is to use. Now anyone can seal leaks themselves â€“ even the most inexperienced DIYers. You no longer need to call a tradesman.



Consider the roof of your shed or outhouse, as an example of what you could fix. Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal will help prevent damage to any items in there.



With Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal you simply apply by brush or roller, or by pouring it straight over small cracks and tears. More coats may be needed for slightly larger splits. But thatâ€™s it â€“ just wait for it to dry and youâ€™re sealed.



Because this liquid rubber is self-levelling and flexible, no real skills are needed. It works in extreme conditions â€“ withstanding heat and cold â€“ and is suitable for wet and dry surfaces, both indoors and out. Once dried, the product is paintable and temperature resistant, providing a crack-free and durable repair.



Itâ€™s not just for roofs though. You can repair guttering and drainage pipes, seal window frames, and cover conservatories, chimneys and more. The possibilities are endless.



When it comes to sealing, thereâ€™s none better. But you might find another waterproof Gorilla product which works equally well for a different application. Such as Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Tape â€“ the rubberised tape designed to patch holes, cracks, gaps and tears. Or Gorilla Glue â€“ the extra-strong and tough adhesive, which is also 100% waterproof.



Whatever your DIY or repair need around the home, Gorilla is here to help. They say Gorilla is â€˜for the toughest jobs on planet earthâ€™, but with Waterproof Coat & Seal you really donâ€™t need specialist knowledge or tools.



Gorilla Waterproof Coat & Seal is now available at your local B&Q store.



