NEOMA Business School has announced a new approach to teaching, incorporating three main factors: personalisation, scripting and interaction.



These elements were identified as the cornerstones of student and faculty expectations when it comes to building a course following the school’s recent NEOPEDAGOGIE survey.



To meet these targets, NEOMA’s educational technicians are restructuring curriculums to incorporate interactive activities, such as game phases, debates, talks from experts outside of faculty, and more.



Survey data was drawn from interviews with more than 140 professors and students currently at NEOMA, leading to innovative course re-designs that include a greater amount of hybrid online and in-person teaching.



Face-to-face tutoring will be prioritised, but the school intends to capitalise on its artificial reality campus as part of a scheme to teach students how to manage team relationships online.



“Distance learning prepares students for what they will experience in the workplace, where knowing how to manage and work remotely with a group has become an essential skill more than ever,” says the Delphine Manceau, the Dean of NEOMA.



The virtual campus is not being used in all courses, and 10,000 avatars have been created to administer hundreds of hours of teaching. Students are also being given a greater degree of control in how fast their course progresses, to match the learning requirements of each student.



These changes come as Europe begins to transition out of travel restrictions, and many other business and higher education institutions will seek to understand what lessons can be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Conducting preliminary surveys like NEOPEDAGOGIE will be vital to ensuring student and faculty satisfaction with any changes that are made to courses in future.