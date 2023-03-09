Monite, an API-first embedded finance workflows startup, introduces Invoice Payment Links. It is a hassle-free solution that enables invoicing and accounting platforms to earn two to five times per user by helping their clients to get paid 40% faster.



While many SMBs facilitate their customer invoicing with finance platforms, invoice payments are still a hassle since they often arrive in an email inbox in PDF format and need to be paid manually. This usually causes errors, extends the average collection period by up to 90 days, and creates cash gaps.



Today Monite introduces its Invoice Payment Links: the way SMBs can avoid chasing payments, get paid instantly and securely and maintain a cash-healthy business. This product is designed for accounting and invoicing platforms that can improve user experience and earn up to five times more revenue per user by getting additional commission from every invoice payment their customers receive.



Moreover, with Monite, accounting and invoicing platforms can increase payment coverage to nearly 90% by offering their customers the widest range of payment options, based on capabilities provided by the best vendors in the area: card & local payment methods (Stripe), open banking (Yapily), and other payment methods like BNPL coming in the future. Building a similar payment stack in-house usually means partnering with at least one provider per payment method and taking on compliance, anti-fraud, and other functions, while spending around $500k, hiring a specialized payments team and dedicating over 1 year of work. Meanwhile embedding Monite’s solution is easy and takes only six days and the help of two developers.



Invoicing and accounting platforms typically miss revenue opportunities as they only monetize SaaS fees but miss monetizing payments. Adding payments has historically been challenging as the platforms have to risk losing money on some transactions due to the ICC++ model that providers offer. Monite, on the contrary, offers blended rate pricing and takes over the risk of losing money, allowing platforms to earn a fixed fee per transaction. Alongside this, Monite fully takes over compliance and anti-fraud issues, which are crucial for B2B payments.



Ivan Maryasin, CEO and co-founder of Monite, elaborated on the significance of the new product: “Invoice Payment Links is here to let payments become fast and convenient. Companies like lexoffice or sevDesk can now add new revenue streams through reliable and fully compliant payments while saving on margins and benefiting from hands-on advisory and support from Monite. At the same time, SMBs can enjoy the advantages of all payment methods while mitigating the risk and dependency of relying on a single provider.”







About Monite



Monite is the Embedded Workflows API partner that lets B2B neobanks and SaaS platforms offer invoicing, bill pay, expense management and other financial automation to their SMB clients. An integration typically takes 3-5 weeks and requires 1-2 developers, in contrast to 1-2 years and US $5M to develop such a service in-house. Monite allows B2B platforms to become an all-in-one provider for their customers and earn additional revenue from B2B payments and new product lines while SMBs automate their manual routine within the software they already use regularly. The company is backed by P72, ThirdPrime, founders of Klarna, Mollie & Nium, and execs from Plaid, PayPal, and Square.





About Ivan Maryasin



Ivan Maryasin is the CEO and co-founder at Monite where he manages product strategy, business growth and investor relations. Before he worked at Monite, he was a C-level executive at Penta, which is a leading German SMB neobank that was sold to Qonto in 2022. Before that, he led growth for some startups in Silicon Valley and Europe, including a Series D startup BrightEdge and People.ai, which is a Y-Combinator alumnus that a16z funded. His record shows a consistent focus on neobanking and B2B and using technology to improve businesses’ performance.





