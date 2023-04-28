UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL: Wednesday 3 May at 1am London time (BST)



Dog food being sold in the UK has been found to contain high levels of toxic lead.



Dog owners are unwittingly feeding their beloved companions food that contains levels of lead that may harm their health, according to new research published in the journal Ambio. Researchers analysed samples from raw, air-dried and wet dog food products purchased in the UK that contained Pheasant meat. They found that about three quarters of samples from raw Pheasant-based dog food packs exceeded the EU maximum lead levels permitted in animal feed. Across three different products being sold in the UK, lead levels were found to be an average of 245, 135 and 49 times above the maximum permitted levels. Every sample of raw dog food containing Pheasant exceeded the permitted lead threshold in the meat of domestic stock destined for human consumption.



Consumption of lead is detrimental to human health, being especially harmful to developing brains and the nervous system. Other animals are affected in similar ways; lead ingestion can affect the gut, nervous system, heart, kidneys and blood of companion animals.

Pheasants and Red-legged Partridges are released in their millions into the British Countryside each year to serve as targets for recreational shooting. Some go into the human food chain, and others end up in products such as dog and cat food. Lead shot is the type of ammunition normally used for shooting Pheasants, partridges and grouse. When shot into an animal the small lead pellets leave behind tiny lead fragments dispersed through the animal’s flesh. These tiny fragments cannot readily be removed, leading to lead contamination of the meat.



Smaller lead particles are thought to be more readily dissolved and absorbed through the gut than larger particles. The study highlights the potentially increased risk of lead absorption by dogs, due to the mechanical mincing processes often used to prepare dog food which may break up lead shot into smaller pieces.



Chris Packham, Co-Director of Wild Justice said “That people might be unwittingly poisoning their beloved companion animals is outrageous. It’s clearly a failure of our regulatory systems when products like raw Pheasant-based dog foods can be sold containing such high lead levels. No animals should be exposed to these levels of lead in their food, under the guise of being healthy, when they in fact contain levels of lead that would be illegal to feed to cows or chickens or indeed, if it was in your own beefburgers or pork sausages.



Like us, our dogs are vulnerable to toxic lead and we must ask; would you feed your dog something deemed too toxic to eat yourself? These results show the repercussions of lead ammunition use by the shooting industry reach wider than just those who eat game out of free choice. Wild Justice is taking legal advice on these shocking findings.”



Similar recent analysis, also funded by Wild Justice, looked at game meat being sold by British supermarkets for human consumption. This research found elevated lead levels in Pheasant, Partridge and Venison products, which were significantly higher than the legal limit set for other meats from livestock. Whilst increased lead levels might also have been anticipated in dog food products, the concentrations found were surprisingly high.



Raw meat diets for pets are on the increase in the UK, and products containing raw pheasant are widely available online. Over a third of fifty raw pet food suppliers checked by researchers offered pheasant-based products. Of these, 71% warned consumers that the product may contain shot. Wild Justice are encouraging pet owners who purchase products containing raw pheasant to ask retailers about the sourcing of their pheasant, and any use of lead shot.



You can read more about Wild Justice’s investigations into lead in game meat at www.wildjustice.org.uk/blog



