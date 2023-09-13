The documentary is being produced in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030



Khobar, 13th September 2023: As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accelerates its journey towards becoming a global powerhouse under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030, the healthcare sector is undergoing a monumental transformation. Anchored in the guiding themes of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, Vision 2030’s blueprint has left no sector untouched, especially healthcare.

DMSCO, a pioneering player in the Middle East healthcare sector, is announcing its upcoming participation in this year’s Global Health campaign via a pivotal documentary that promises an in-depth exploration of the strides DMSCO is making, leveraging state-of-the-art technological integrations to uplift the healthcare landscape.



The documentary will feature industry stalwarts and thought leaders from Al Dawaa pharmacy, DMSCO’s retail chain arm, including Mohammed Al-Faraj, CEO; Fahad AlFarraj, Deputy CEO; Vijay Sagar, COO; and Doha AlShammari, Public Relations Manager; and Ghidaa AlQattan, Legal Specialist. Their insights and frontline experiences are set to provide an unparalleled view into the ambitious healthcare metamorphosis ongoing within Saudi Arabia, showcasing Al Dawaa’s growth, innovation, and future outlook.



DMSCO’s achievements will be highlighted, including the company’s flagship pharmacies, the groundbreaking Proceed initiative, the innovative Oula Care, and DMSCO’s research and manufacturing haven, Premi. The emphasis will be on promoting global health solutions for a healthier tomorrow.



DMSCO firmly believe in investing in both physical and mental health and strives to make a positive international impact, from developing health infrastructure to implementing advanced health technologies.



Through the lens of this documentary, viewers will glean the multifaceted approach of DMSCO, not just as a healthcare provider, but as a visionary entity driving industry standards, setting benchmarks, and contributing holistically to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda.

The documentary is scheduled for a [specific date] launch and is anticipated to be a global touchstone for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and enthusiasts.



About DMSCO

Al-Dawaa, founded in 1993 in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, is a leading retail pharmacy chain and healthcare organization in the country. Offering a wide range of medicines, beauty and personal care products, health and wellness solutions, Al-Dawaa is part of Al-Dawaa Medical Services (DMSCO).



Leveraging innovation and technology, Al-Dawaa enhances customer experience both in-store and online, offering primary healthcare clinics, image consultation, prescription services, and last-mile delivery through a mobile app. The company's strong operational framework and state-of-the-art infrastructure ensure seamless supply chain and logistics. Al-Dawaa brings expertise in the retail sector and pharmacy operations to drive multi-channel growth, catering to shoppers, customers, and patients. With a focus on strategic collaborations and healthcare privatization, Al-Dawaa is continually widening its presence and improving user journeys with innovation and convenience, and supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.







Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com