Founded in the late 1970s in Italy, MCZ Group is a leading European player in the biomass heating sector. It has five production sites in Italy, Croatia and France, with a workforce of 650 employees. In 2022 it produced more than 120,000 products, which were then distributed to over 40 countries worldwide. As for today, exports account for 80% of the total turnover of the Group (190 million euros in 2022). The Group is organised through seven distinct commercial brands, which cover different distribution networks and market segments.

The MCZ brand comprises pellet and wood stoves and fireplaces sharing the same DNA: innovation and design. At the beginning of the 2000s, MCZ was one of the first companies to distribute pellet products on the market, thereby showing its belief in the potential of this fuel that could offer undoubted practical advantages. MCZ has launched innovative patents: the latest technology developed by MCZ is Core, protected by three patents. Core is the result of an extensive research aimed at optimising combustion and has important advantages, first of all an extraordinary particulate reduction, with particulate emissions that are 40% lower than the 5 star ariaPulita certification, which is now the most restrictive European limit, and up to 55% below the European Ecodesign limits.

“The key to our success is diversification and how we managed to change, doing it in advance because of a vision”, explains Riccardo Zanette, CEO of MCZ Group. “We pushed a lot on innovation, on research and development, because biomass will surely play an important role in the green revolution for a carbon neutral future”.



Riccardo Zanette, CEO of MCZ Group: “Innovation in the biomass sector is the future”





