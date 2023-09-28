Al Fardan Exchange continues to offer visionary leadership to influence the United Arab Emirates’ financial landscape.



In an era where seamless cross-border fund transfers are paramount, Al Fardan Exchange,the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announces its continued evolution to meet the dynamic financial needs of the UAE.



Key Points:



Rich History: Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s financial landscape since its inception in 1954. Founded by Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan, it began as a complementary venture to the family’s primary trade and became the UAE’s first and oldest exchange house in 1971.



Financial Lifeline: Al Fardan Exchange has played a pivotal role in supporting migrant communities, facilitating crucial financial lifelines for families back home.



Financial Inclusion: The organisation is committed to financial inclusion, serving diverse clientele, from the unbanked to high-net-worth individuals and corporate entities, with efficient and secure cross-border transfer platforms. Al Fardan Exchange was the first exchange house in the UAE to launch its own prepared closed-loop WPS compliant payroll card back in November 2009.



Global Network: Al Fardan Exchange's extensive relationships with global financial service providers ensure secure transactions and regulatory compliance.



Innovation and Growth: The company's visionary leadership and continuous innovation have driven its sustained success and influence on the UAE’s financial landscape.



Embracing Technology: Al Fardan Exchange acknowledges the evolving fintech landscape, actively integrating cutting-edge technologies like digital payment systems such as AlfaPay app and artificial intelligence into its operations to remain at the forefront of financial innovation. It marks a coordinated approach throughout the United Arab Emirates to accelerate digital transformation and utilise modern technologies for improved services in the financial sector.



https://dig.watch/updates/uae-banks-federation-accelerates-d...



Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, commented: "Al Fardan Exchange remains steadfast in our commitment to evolving alongside the dynamic financial landscape of the UAE. In line with the UAE 'Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme,' we are dedicated to playing an integral role in supporting this visionary journey. Our mission is to provide innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses, driving the UAE's digital transformation and financial inclusion forward."



About Al Fardan Exchange:

Founded in 1971 and with roots dating back to 1954, Al Fardan Exchange is the UAE’s first and oldest exchange house. It has been instrumental in supporting the UAE's growth, fostering financial inclusion, and embracing technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



Pioneering remittance specialist Al Fardan Exchange adapts to the evolving financial landscape



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com