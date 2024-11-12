We are excited to offer these enhanced features as part of our PACEmatic© belt systems, reaffirming our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions

PACE Steel Belt Systems, a global leader in industrial automation solutions and steel conveyor belt technology, is excited to delve deeper into the groundbreaking PACEmatic© automatic belt tracking systems, designed to redefine precision and efficiency in steel belt tracking for industrial applications.





Advanced Tracking Technology: PACEmatic©



The PACEmatic© Automatic Steel Belt Tracking Systems are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, enabling real-time adjustments to maintain perfect alignment of steel belts. With this cutting-edge system, manual corrections are a thing of the past, ensuring uninterrupted productivity for operations.





Adaptive Intelligence



The systems harness adaptive intelligence to continuously monitor and analyse the steel belt's position. This feature allows for immediate, automated corrections, guaranteeing optimal alignment even in dynamic manufacturing environments where conditions may fluctuate.





Customisable Configurations



The tracking system can be tailored to specific requirements with the PACEmatic© - The systems offer customisable configurations to adapt to various industry applications, providing the flexibility needed to address unique tracking challenges effectively.





Easy Integration



Seamless integration with existing conveyor systems is a top priority for PACE. The PACEmatic© systems are designed for effortless installation, minimising downtime during implementation, and ensuring a smooth transition to enhance belt tracking capabilities.





Maintenance Alerts



Staying proactive is really important. With PACEmatic© system maintenance alerts, customers can keep ahead of potential issues by receiving timely notifications about required adjustments. This proactive approach prevents unexpected disruptions and extends the lifespan of equipment.





Energy-Efficient Operation



At Pace Berndorf, sustainability is a core value. The tracking systems are engineered for energy efficiency, contributing to cost savings and environmental responsibility. By prioritising energy-efficient operation, they can support organisational commitments to sustainable practices.





"We are thrilled to be developing the PACEmatic© Automatic Belt Tracking System and sharing some detail, it’s a culmination of cutting-edge technology and innovative design aimed at elevating industrial automation to new heights," commented Paul, CEO and Director of Pace Berndorf.





Specific Benefits of PACEmatic© Automatic Belt Tracking Systems Include:



Exact Drum Adjustment with Position Feedback: The system offers precise drum adjustment utilising position feedback, ensuring optimal alignment and efficiency in steel belt tracking.



Continuous Control and Monitoring: The system offers continuous control and monitoring of position and belt tension, allowing for real-time adjustments to maintain ideal operational conditions.



Compensation of Belt Tension: The system compensates for changes in belt tension during heating and cooling phases, ensuring consistent performance throughout production cycles.



Real-Time Data Display: The system keeps you informed with a real-time display of critical data, including the positions of the belt and drum, as well as pneumatic pressure, providing valuable insights for operational optimisation.



Continuous Tracking: Benefit from continuous tracking capabilities that guarantee consistent performance and alignment, even in dynamic manufacturing environments.



Electrical Interfaces: The system is equipped with electrical interfaces for seamless integration into existing systems, enhancing connectivity and interoperability.





Paul further commented: "We are excited to offer these enhanced features as part of our PACEmatic© belt systems, reaffirming our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and productivity across many industries”.



For more information about PACE Berndorf and the PACEmatic© Automatic Belt Tracking Systems, consider reading our related PDF here, and visit https://pace-berndorf.co.uk/