Almaas Diamonds Announces Launch of New Heart-Shaped Diamond Pendant Collection London, UK – April 11, 2025 – Almaas Diamonds, the trusted name in fine jewellery, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection of heart-shaped diamond pendants, available for purchase now at our website and in person at our retail location.



These delicate pendants are handcrafted with precision and care to represent love, connection, and age-old beauty. With all that said, whether you're in the market for a romantic gift, hoping to bring attention to a special occasion, or are simply treating yourself, these heart-shaped diamond pendants make the approach.



From timeless solitaires to artisanal pieces set with halos, each pendant is designed to maximise the sparkle factor, featuring quality metals such as white gold, rose gold, and platinum with natural as well as lab-grown diamonds. This new collection also features new customisation options, enabling customers to personalise their jewellery to best express their individual taste.



“Our creative vision has always been to make jewellery that speaks to the heart,” said a spokesperson for Almaas Diamonds. “With this new collection, we’re delivering a piece of jewellery that not only beautifies but does so with all meaningful homage — perfect for anniversaries and birthdays, or for ‘no reason at all’.



Almaas Diamonds has over 10 years of craftsmanship foundation that brings you only the best service, quality and design on a timeless piece. At www.almaasdiamonds.com, explore the new heart-shaped diamond pendants, or go to the London showroom for a more tailored experience.



About Almaas Diamonds



Founded in 2008, Almaas Diamonds is a UK jewellery brand offering elegant designs, ethically sourced diamonds, and a dedication to customer satisfaction. Having grown up in a four-generation legacy of jewellers, Almaas retains the high-quality craftsmanship behind each and every piece.



For any inquiries or appointments, please contact:

Email: info@almaasdiamonds.com

Phone: +44 2033027660

Website: www.almaasdiamonds.com