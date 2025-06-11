Giraf Macadamia Milk



Giraf Macadamia, the South African brand renowned for its premium macadamia-based beverages, proudly announces its official launch in the UK market.



Crafted from ethically sourced macadamia nuts grown in the lush Mpumalanga region of South Africa, Giraf Macadamia Milk offers a rich, creamy, and nutritious dairy-free alternative that stands out in the plant-based milk category.



A New Standard in Plant-Based Milk

Giraf Macadamia Milk is designed for health-conscious consumers seeking a delicious and sustainable alternative to traditional dairy. Free from added vegetable and seed oils, gluten, and lactose, each variant is barista-friendly, frothing beautifully for lattes and cappuccinos.



The brand's commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of 100% recyclable packaging made from 87% plant-based materials.



Explore the Giraf Macadamia Milk Range

Giraf offers four distinct variants, each catering to different taste preferences and dietary needs:



1. Original: A classic choice with a subtle nutty flavour, perfect for everyday use in cereals, smoothies, or enjoyed on its own. With 4% macadamia content, it provides a creamy texture and is lower in calories and sugar compared to semi-skimmed milk.



2. With Oats: Combining the richness of macadamias with the natural sweetness of oats, this variant offers a velvety texture ideal for coffee, baking, or as a standalone drink. It's low in salt and saturated fat, with no added sugars.



3. With Vanilla: Infused with natural vanilla flavour, this sweetened option adds a delightful twist to your favourite beverages and recipes. It's dairy-free, gluten-free, and made with macadamias sourced from South Africa.



4. Unsweetened: For those preferring a no-sugar-added option, the Unsweetened variant delivers the pure taste of macadamias without any sweeteners, making it versatile for various culinary applications.



Sustainably Sourced and Nutrient-Rich

Giraf Macadamia Milk is produced from nuts grown on AmberGAP-certified farms, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices that support local ecosystems and communities. Macadamias are celebrated for their high content of healthy monounsaturated fats, essential nutrients, and antioxidants, contributing to heart health and overall well-being.



Availability

Giraf Macadamia Milk is now available for purchase in the UK through the brand’s official website at www.girafmacadamia.com as well as on Amazon UK. Whether you're looking to elevate your morning coffee or simply enjoy a smooth, dairy-free alternative, Giraf is just a click away.



Media Contact:

Claudia de Agrela

Email: claudia@girafmacadamia.co.uk

Phone: +44 7950 195311