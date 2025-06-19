Betrlife Health Launches Bioavailable Multivitamin Designed for Better Absorption



May 2025 — UK wellness brand Betrlife Health has launched a comprehensive bioavailable multivitamin, carefully formulated with methylated vitamins and chelated minerals to help support daily nutritional needs and improve nutrient absorption, particularly for people with chronic conditions and absorption challenges, including those living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.



Many standard multivitamins use cheaper, less effective forms of vitamins and minerals that the body struggles to absorb properly. Betrlife Health’s new formula focuses on bioavailability, using nutrients in their most active, easily absorbed forms.



“Too many people waste money on vitamins their bodies can’t fully use,” says Liam Robertson, founder of Betrlife Health. “Our goal was to create a daily multivitamin that’s gentle on the gut and provides nutrients in bioavailable, methylated, and chelated forms for better absorption. We’ve also ensured it aligns with the British Dietetic Association’s general guidance on common nutrient gaps, which can be especially important for people with conditions like Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or other forms of IBD.”



Betrlife Health’s flagship multivitamin includes:



Bioavailable Calcium Folate (5-MTHF)

Methylated Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin)

Chelated Magnesium, Iron, and Zinc

Selenium and Vitamin D3



All ingredients are chosen for optimal absorption and minimal digestive discomfort, supporting overall wellbeing naturally.



The Betrlife Bioavailable Multivitamin is available now at www.betrlifehealth.com and ships UK-wide.



For press enquiries, samples, or expert commentary, please contact:



Liam Robertson

Founder, Betrlife Health

liam@betrlifehealth.com

+447753250332

www.betrlifehealth.com