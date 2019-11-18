Survive the Squeeze with Secret Santa Gifts under £5 and £10 from Robert Dyas
The big spend is coming up, but given the unsteady economic outlook it’s likely we’ll all be on a somewhat tighter budget.
According to the Bank of England, a typical household in the UK spends over £500 extra in December than they would in other months*. Last year, however, spending was down significantly when compared to the previous year: a poll by Statista found that the majority of respondents stated that they would spend less than £300 in 2018 - a large difference to the £500-700 they stated in 2017’s survey**.
With continuing Brexit uncertainty this year, spending seems unlikely to spring back to previous levels. PWC found that overall household spending in 2019 is indeed set to be lower than last year.***
So with budgets expected to be reined in, low-cost Christmas presents are a real gift to shoppers, especially those of the Secret Santa kind. Most of our money will inevitably go on children and family, so saving the pennies on friends’ and colleagues’ gifts is more than welcome.
Leading high street retailer Robert Dyas has a whole sleighful of gifts ready for your Secret Santas with prices all £10 and under, and some even under £5. Ideal if you’re on a serious budget.
Robert Dyas’s Head of Marketing, Melissa Titshall, says: “Secret Santa’s a great way to add a dash of fun to the office and get-togethers with friends. We’re looking forward to our own Secret Santa here at Robert Dyas HQ! For everyone doing the same, we’ve got some really exciting gifts to suit everyone’s budget, with prices ranging from £10 down to just £2.99.”
Secret Santa Gifts under £5
What’s Christmas without some seasonal smellies? The Christmas Novelty Hand Soaps (Was £4.49, now £2.99 each) come in the form of a penguin, snowman, Christmas tree or Santa himself.
If your recipient loves a steaming mug of coffee on the go, get them up to date with an eco-friendly bamboo travel mug (Was £3.99, now £2.99 each). As well as being kind to the planet, you’ll save them some pennies every time they use their mug instead of a shop-bought throwaway one.
Pulled a pet-owner out of the hat? Robert Dyas has got you covered. This bestselling JML True Touch Pet Grooming Glove and Massager (£4.99) makes grooming your cat or dog a breeze – just stroke them and the hairs will stick to the glove. It even picks up fur from furniture.
The Memory Maze Challenge (Was £7.49, now £4.99) and Sudoku Puzzle Cube (Was £5.99, now £3.99) make fun gifts for those who are kids at heart, while this Stewart’s Shortbread Tube (Was £5.99, now £3.99, in nutcracker and penguin designs) is ideal for those with a sweet tooth.
Secret Santa Gifts £10 and under
Tech and Retro
The Intempo Shower Speaker (Was £11.99, now £5.99, in grey, black or pink) makes a great gift for anyone. Who doesn’t love a bit of music in the shower?
Another one for music lovers, these Daewoo Earphones (Was £19.99, now £9.99, in black, blue or green) are wireless so they don’t have any messy cables to deal with.
Games-wise, you’ve plenty to choose from. The TRUST GXT 105 Izza Illuminated Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse (Was £14.99, now £9.99) is ideal for the avid gamer, while the Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit (Was £14.99, now £9.99) will go down a treat with those who prefer a good old board game. There’s a Friends(Was £14.99, now £9.99) version too - perfect for anyone of Generation Z who’s recently discovered the popular programme. Alternatively, you could give a retro gift like this ORB Retro Pocket Games with LCD Screen (Was £14.99, now £9.99)
Talking of retro, these Mini Lava Lamps (Was £14.99, now £9.99, in a tornado, volcano or star vortex design) also make exciting gifts.
The K10 Helicopter (Was £14.99, now £9.99) and Flying Gadgets Remote Control Robot Helicopter (Was £11.99, now £7.99) are great if they’re a big kid at heart.
Food and Drink
For the food and drink lovers, there’s something for everyone in Robert Dyas’s broad range, like the 550ml Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker (Was £14.99, now £9.99) for the party-goers, and the Slate Cheese Serving Platter Set (Was £11.99, now £7.99) for the dinner-party throwers.
Delicious Mrs Bridges preserves (Was £11.99, now £7.99), The Famous Grouse Fudge and Mini Preserves Set (Was £11.99, now £7.99), and classic Stewart’s Scottish shortbread tins (Was £14.99, now £9.99, in robin and stag designs), are also winners for foodies. For those who love their coffee on the go, the STOJO 335ml Collapsible Pocket Cup (Was £10.69, now £7.99 each) is an excellent space-saving design and gains the recipient some eco points too.
And for a little fun after the turkey, there’s the Christmas Pass the Parcel Game (Was £8.99, now £5.99, in pudding and sprout designs).
Garden
Friends or colleagues with a garden will love the Mansion Bird House or Insect House (Was £14.99, now £9.99 each) if they’re into nature.
Home
Fill their homes with the scent of Christmas with a Yankee Candle Home Inspirations gift. This large jar candle (£10) has a heavenly evergreen pine scent, while others have delicious scents like fruit and spice pudding (£10).
Lastly, you could treat them to something cosy and warm for the winter months like this luxury super soft throw (Was £7.99, now £5.99).
