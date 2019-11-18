Black Friday Gold: Deals You Can’t Miss at Robert Dyas
It’s the perfect time to save money on your Christmas shopping and get high-ticket gifts for a fraction of the price
Black Friday. It’s that time of year when it feels as though we’ve started selling discounted gold bullion on the high street. Figuratively at least, shoppers do feel like they’ve struck gold with the legions of cut-price deals in the shops, and for retailers, it’s a gold mine when it comes to sales.
Now often stretching to more than just one day, it’s become an event in itself. In 2018, 67% of all discounts offered were introduced between the Monday and Thursday leading up to Black Friday – a 17% increase from 2017*. The impressive discounts lead to skyrocketing sales: According to the international Black-Friday.Global data for the UK in 2018, sales increased by 1708% on Black Friday compared to an ordinary day**.
One of the high street retailers offering excellent prices this year is leading home and garden company Robert Dyas, who are giving customers up to 50% off selected items for their Black Friday event. It’s set to kick off on Friday 22nd November, a full week before Black Friday itself (29th November), ending with the online event, Cyber Monday (2nd December). Offering lots of price-cuts across tech, kitchenware and more, it’s your one-stop shop for all the latest deals.
“We’re very excited to be offering incredibly low prices yet again this Black Friday” says Head of Marketing, Melissa Titshall. “It’s the perfect time to save money on your Christmas shopping and get high-ticket gifts for a fraction of the price. We’re proud to offer great value deals all year round but on Black Friday we take these discounts even further to give our customers the best possible deals.”
Robert Dyas’s Black Friday Gold in Tech
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (£119, reduced from £179). With this popular product you can see and talk to visitors at your door from your smart device. Ideal for keeping your home and family safe. And with the Ring Wired Stick-Up Cam (£119, reduced from £179, in black and white variants), you can give your property extra protection both indoors and out. This smart security camera boasts plenty of features, including 1080p HD video, two-way talk and motion-activated notifications.
Itek Mini Wireless Jukebox with CD Player and FM Radio (£44.99, reduced from £49.99, previously £89.99 in wood and grey variants). This jukebox is a huge seller for Robert Dyas at Christmas and makes a great retro gift.
Sharp 24” HD Ready Smart TV with Freeview Play (£119.99, reduced from £169.99). This smart TV offers all the entertainment you could ask for, with easy access to YouTube, Netflix and over 70 subscription-free channels.
Sony Headphones Travel Bundle (£9.99, reduced from £24.99). The folding design and convenient pouch and airline socket adaptor makes this the ideal travelling companion.
Daewoo Bluetooth Headphones (£9.99, reduced from £14.99, previously £29.99, in blue and black variants). These practical headphones boast a flat-folding design and up to a 5-hour play time.
Flying Gadgets X-Cam Quadcopter Drone with HD Video Camera (£26.24, reduced from £34.99, previously £52.49). A great gift for gadget-lovers, this drone lets you film as you fly with a 720p HD camera.
RAC 1080p Full HD Dash Cam with 2" Display (£20, reduced from £40). This camera provides full HD 1080p resolution and plenty of other handy features to give you peace of mind when on the road.
BT 3560 Cordless Home Phone with Nuisance Call Blocking and Answering Machine – Twin (£24.99, reduced from £29.99, previously £79.99). These fantastic value cordless phones provide nuisance call blocking and a Do Not Disturb mode for greater call control.
Robert Dyas’s Black Friday Gold in Kitchenware
Swan 300W Buffet Server (£24.99, reduced from £59.99) Perfect for Christmas, this buffet server will keep your food warm until you’re ready to serve.
Swan Retro 3.5L Slow Cooker (£14.99, reduced from £34.99). Hearty winter warmers, here we come. This retro slow cooker is ideal for anyone who loves to cook in style.
Brita Maxtra+ Elemaris 3.5L XL Jug (£17.49, reduced from £22.99, previously £34.99, in black and white variants). Enjoy purer, better-tasting water with this family-sized jug.
Robert Dyas’s Black Friday Gold in Trees and Gifts
3ft Grosvenor Fibre Optic Pencil Christmas Tree (£29.99, reduced from £59.99). This compact tree will brighten up your home with multi-coloured fibre optics and white LED stars.
Zinc Outrage Stunt Scooter (£19.99, reduced from £24.99, previously £39.99, in blue & black, and purple & white variants). Perfect for active teens and those who love fun sports.
Hy-Pro 4ft 8-in-1 Folding Multi Games Table (£99.99, reduced from £129.99, previously £199.99). Keep them entertained for hours with this multi-functional gift. It includes pool, table tennis, air hockey, football, archery, magnetic darts, bean bag toss and basketball, all in a compact space-saving design.
Draper 18V Li-ion Hammer Drill with 1-Hour Fast Charge and Carry Case (£26.49, reduced from £34.99, previously £52.99). Give the gift of convenience to DIY fans with this compact yet powerful 18V Hammer Drill with a 1-hour fast charger and carry case from Draper.
For more information please visit the Robert Dyas website.
ENDS
Prices are correct to the time the press release was issued.
Sources:
* https://retail-assist.co.uk/top-ten-black-friday-stats-2018/
** https://black-friday.global/en-gb/
Media information provided by Famous Publicity. For further information please contact Mary-Jane Rose at mary-jane@famouspublicity.com or Steven Hanlon at steven@famouspublicity.com or call the office on 0333 344 2341.
About Robert Dyas:
From the innovative to the everyday, you’ll find everything you need for your home and garden, from cleaning solutions and kitchen essentials to the latest DIY gadgets and gardening must-haves – all at great prices.
The extensive selection of products range from some of the world’s most famous brands through to exciting new start-ups. The common factor between them all is that their products share the Robert Dyas ethos for being innovative, practical and designed to last.
Robert Dyas founded the company in 1872, and it was bought by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis in 2012. Theo is one of the UK’s most high-profile businessmen with an empire spanning retail, property and finance.
The company has over 90 stores, mainly in the South of England, and also operates 24-hours a day online.
Website: http://www.RobertDyas.co.uk/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobertDyas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robertdyasltd/
Blog: http://www.robertdyas.co.uk/blog
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robertdyas/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/robertdyas/
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/robert-dyas/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/robertdyasltd
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Robert Dyas in the following categories: Children & Teenagers, Men's Interest, Entertainment & Arts, Leisure & Hobbies, Home & Garden, Women's Interest & Beauty, Consumer Technology, Food & Drink, Media & Marketing, Retail & Fashion, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.