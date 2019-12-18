MShe used to sell shots in nightclubs and love KFC

-But her mum ordered her to get fit

-She said the fight was the ‘craziest’ thing she’s ever done

-She loves yoga, meditation and reiki healing

-Georgia also revealed that the ‘love of her life’ broke her heart just before Love Island



Feisty reality star Georgia Harrison won her debut MMA fight last weekend - but now she’s revealed her spiritual side, saying she’s “obsessed” with yoga, reiki healing and took time out to meditate during her time on Love Island.



The Towie and MTV Challenge beauty - whose honest and outspoken social media posts have earned her millions of fans - beat American YouTube gamer Ashley Marie in the scrap last weekend.



She prepared with EIGHT WEEKS of intense training and said it was the “craziest” thing she’s ever done.



But now Georgia - who used to love downing shots and scoffing KFCs - has spoken exclusively to FundingGuru entrepreneur Matt Haycox’s YouTube channel about how preparing for the battle fitted in with her new outlook on life.



During the in-depth chat with Matt, the pair discussed everything from the fight itself to the preparation, her background, her beliefs and her business ventures - she’s already launched successful gymwear brand GHX Style.



It’s the latest celebrity chat Matt’s hosted with the likes of Katie Price, Bethan Kershaw, Caprice and Daniel O’Reilly (Dapper Laughs) all spilling the beans recently in open, honest conversations.



She said: “Before I went on TV I was a full-time shot girl. It would be one shot for the customer and one for me! I used to drink so much sambuca, then go next door for a KFC. I was really lazy and started getting overweight. It was my mum who said ‘this is getting out of hand, you need to start going to the gym.



“Eventually I really got into it and realised I was much happier when I started training.”



Georgia revealed her bizarre method for sticking to her strict pre-fight training regime - a MATHS puzzle alarm clock!



“I knew the fight would be the most out of my comfort zone I’ve ever been. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever had to do. People can really hurt themselves! I got a little black eye and split my lip.



“I did eight weeks of training, five or six hours a day - it took over everything. If I wasn’t training I was watching YouTube videos of other people fighting. I even downloaded an MMA game so I could beat people up virtually!



“I got a new alarm clock which woke me up at 6.30am, and the only way to turn it off was to do four maths questions. By the team you do them, you might as well get up!



“During training I was sparring with girls who’d done it for two or three years and just losing. It took a lot to walk back into the gym after throwing my head guard off and crying in front of everyone a couple of times, but I did and it paid off.



“I meditate and do yoga - in life, it’s essential to have some sort of spiritual practice. Before the fight, I worked with a couple of life coaches - one who did reiki healing. She would make sure all my chakras were balanced, I really believe in all that.



“If I’m filming for a TV show I find meditation absolutely essential because you’re with so many people. Sometimes I just need to go away for 10 minutes, close my eyes and remember the bigger picture.”



During the chat with Matt, she also revealed how a love rat broke her heart just before she applied to go on Love Island and explained why she thinks it’s so important to be ‘real’ on social media.



“I wasn’t going to go on Love Island, I had a boyfriend at the time, but he then told me he’d slept with another girl a few months ago and she was pregnant with his baby. At the time I was devastated because he was the love of my life.



“Some of the friendships I made on Love Island I’ll have for life - Montana, Liv, Theo...this is one of the best things to come out of the shows I’ve been on. They’re phenomenal characters and phenomenal people.



“My advice for people on social media is to be yourself. The best way to engage my audience is when I’m brutally honest. I’m not scared to embarrass myself - I think some influencers take themselves too seriously. People want to see realness and they want to relate to your flaws.”



Matt said: “Georgia was brilliant company! Just like her social media profiles suggest, she’s open, honest and never afraid to try new things as her fantastic MMA success showed. I really admire her, and I know she’s going to go from strength to strength with anything she tries - she gives everything 100%!”



For the full video visit Matt’s YouTube channel here which features in depth, honest chats with celebrities, social media influencers, business leaders and entrepreneurs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IFoR54k1EFL4otIyp3JnQ/fea...



Follow @thematthaycox on Instagram & Twitter and find out about the Matt Haycox Foundation at https://matthaycoxfoundation.org/.



For further images, comment and details, please contact FundingGuru PR, Marketing & Social Media Manager Steve Castle at steve.castle@matt-haycox.com or 07834 788576