Renee Zellweger, Ricky Gervais, Kate Beckinsale, David Tenant, Eddie Redmayne, and Liam Neeson are among stars nominated at 2020 National Film Awards UK
London, 13th January 2020: The National Film Academy has announced the nominations for the National Film Awards UK in 2020.
The National Film Awards UK which celebrates the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies and crew who make up the motion picture industry take place on the 20th of March 2020 in London and will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Showcase and syndicated in all major territories around the world.
The Best Actor category sees Jason Statham get a nod for his role in Fast & Furious (Hobbs & Shaw). Statham goes head to head with Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree), Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming), Richard Dreyfuss (Astronaut) , Timothy Spall (Mrs Lowry & Son), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Queen & Slim.
Renee Zellweger’s performance in Judy earns her Best Actress nod. She joins a shortlist of nominees including; Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty) , Kate Beckinsale (Farming), Emilia Clarke (Last Christmas), Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son), Keira Knightley (The Aftermath), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Lesley Manville (Ordinary Love) and Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels).
Over 2.9 million fans submitted their nominations across 26 categories and today film fans and the public nationwide can vote via www.nationalfilmawards.org/voting
The National Film Academy produces the National Film Awards in the UK and the National Film & TV Awards ceremony in the USA annually. Actress, Sharon Stone was honoured at the US version of the awards ( NFTA) in December . This year, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Grant, Pierce Brosnan, John Cleese and Rowan Atkinson all lead nomination for Global Contribution to Motion Picture.
NFA alumni, Ricky Gervais is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in After Life and the series itself receives a nod for Best TV Drama Series going head to head with Peaky Blinders, The War of the Worlds, Sex Education, The Capture, Gavin & Stacey (A Special Christmas), Chernobyl, Years and Years, Beecham House, A Confession, After Life and The Feed.
The Best British Film nominees include; Blue Story, The Corrupted, Beats, Scarborough, Mrs Lowry & Son, Rocketman, The Gentlemen , Animals, Eternal Beauty, Lynn + Lucy
Voting ends on the 10th of March 2020 with winners to be announced at the awards ceremony on the 20th of March 2020.
Find the full list of nominees for the 2020 National Film Awards UK:
Best Actress sponsored by G Labs
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose)
Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)
Kate Beckinsale (Farming)
Emilia Clarke (Last Christmas)
Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son)
Keira Knightley (The Aftermath)
Meera Syal (Yesterday)
Lesley Manville (Ordinary Love)
Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels)
Best Actor sponsored by Eden Perfumes
Dev Patel ( The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)
Tom Burke (The Souvenir)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming)
Richard Dreyfuss (Astronaut)
Timothy Spall (Mrs Lowry & Son)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim)
Jason Statham (Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw)
Best Newcomer sponsored by Urban Veda
Mhairi Calvey
Louis Ashbourne Serkis
Billy Barratt
Andrew Onwubolu
Karla-Simone Spence
Micheal Ward
Ella Balinska
Sam Adewunmi
Vicky Knight
Honor Swinton Byrne
Best Actress in a TV Series sponsored by Katrin Leiber
Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
T'Nia Miller (Years & Years)
Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey)
Siobhan Finneran (A Confession)
Sian Brooke (Good Omen)
Karla-Simone Spence (Top Boy)
Nathalie Emmanuel ( Four Weddings & a Funeral)
Mandeep Dhillon ( After Life)
Best Supporting Actress sponsored by Storm Label
Julie Walters (Wild Rose)
Tilda Swinton (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Jessica Barden (Scarborough)
Emma Thompson (Last Christmas)
Gemma Jones (Rocketman)
Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story)
Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw)
Best Actor in a TV Series sponsored by Dechavel
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Ashley Walters (TopBoy)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Kane Robinson (TopBoy)
Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey)
Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
Ricky Gervais ( After Life)
Martin Freeman (A Confession)
David Tennant (Good Omens)
Best Supporting Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)
Hugh Laurie (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Ralph Fiennes (Official Secrets)
Rob Brydon (Blinded by the Light)
Jamie Bell (Rocketman)
Lee Mack (Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans)
Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday)
Khali Best (Blue Story)
Best Drama
Beats
Farming
The Flood
The Party's Just Beginning
Scarborough
Bait
The Good Liar
Ordinary Love
Best TV Drama Series sponsored by Dechavel
Peaky Blinders
The War of the Worlds
Sex Education
The Capture
Gavin & Stacey (A Special Christmas)
Chernobyl
Years and Years
Beecham House
A Confession
After Life
The Feed
Best Thriller
The Haunting of Borley Rectory
The Isle
Crucible of the Vampire
Rabid
The Hole in the Ground
The Tombs
Best Action
1917
Official Secrets
The Aftermath
The Aeronauts
Avengement
Acceptable Damage
Blue Story
Boyz in the Wood
Best Independent Film
Blue Story
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella
King of Crime
The Corrupted
Rabid
Astronaut
The Last Tree
Best Screenplay
Blue Story
Scarborough
Madness in the Method
Extra Ordinary
Astronaut
The Souvenir
The Kid Who Would Be King
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Gentlemen
Best Documentary
Diego Maradona (Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin)
For Sama (Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts)
Last Breath (Richard da Costa, Alex Parkinson, Duncan Allcock)
Tell Me Who I Am (Ed Perkins, Andrew Caley, Alex Lewis, Marcus Lewis)
The Big Meeting (Daniel Draper,Charlotte Austin, Richard Burgon, Jeremy Corbyn)
Liam Gallagher: As It Was (Liam Gallagher, Gavin Fitzgerald, Charlie Lightening)
The Ponds (Patrick McLennan, Samuel Smith)
Best British Film sponsored by Eden Perfumes
Blue Story
The Corrupted
Beats
Scarborough
Mrs Lowry & Son
Rocketman
The Gentlemen
Animals
Eternal Beauty
Lynn + Lucy
Best Comedy
Eaten by Lions
Rupert, Rupert & Rupert
Beats
Madness in the Method
Extra Ordinary
Last Christmas
Blinded by the Light
Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans
Yesterday
Best Animation Film
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Home Sweet Home
Flying Octopus
Substance
The Penguin who could’nt swim
Chin up
Moment of Clarity
Outstanding Performance
Kris Hitchen (Sorry We Missed You)
Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son)
Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King)
Keira Knightley (Official Secrets)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Himesh Patel (Yesterday)
Micheal Ward (Blue Story)
Eddie Redmayne (The Aeronauts)
Idris Elba (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw)
Liam Neeson (Ordinary Love)
Best Feature Film sponsored by Storm Label
The Corrupted
Lucas & Albert
Rabid
Scarborough
Astronaut
1917
Sorry We Missed You
Fighting with my Family
Best Director
Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)
Shelagh McLeod (Astronaut)
Mark Jenkin (Bait)
Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Ken Loach (Sorry We Missed You)
Stephen Merchant (Fighting with my Family)
Andrew Onwubolu (Blue Story)
Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman)
Best Producer
Damien Jones & Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (Blue Story)
Debbie Gray ( Mrs Lowry & Son)
Christopher Granier-Deferre (Scarborough)
Myf Hopkins and Lee Thomas (The Last Tree)
Faye Ward (Wild Rose)
Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, Melissa Shiyu Zuo (Official Secrets)
Best Film Distribution company
Evolutionary films
Curzon Artificial Eye
Vertigo Releasing
Dartmouth Films
Paramount Pictures UK
Modern Films
ICA Cinema Distribution
Best Film Production Company
Fable Pictures
Heyday Films
Working Title Films
Carnaby International
Warner Bros. Pictures
Monumental Pictures
Potboiler
Wellington Films
Sigma Films
Best Foreign Language Film
Botoxx
Grâce à Dieu
Le Grand Bain (France)
Queen of Hearts (Sweden)
Noah Land (Turkey)
Mistresses (Russia)
The Conquest of Siberia (Russia)
Jessica Forever (France)
Five is the Perfect Number (Italy)
While At War (Spain)
Los Japon (Spain)
Best International Film sponsored by Katrin Leiber
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Knives Out
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Rocketman
The Keeper
Queen & Slim
Charlie’s Angels
Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw
The Gentlemen
Global Contribution to motion picture
Anthony Hopkins
Hugh Grant
Pierce Brosnan
John Cleese
Rowan Atkinson
Voting officially commences ( 13/01/20 until the 10/03/20) with winners of each category announced at the star-studded National Film Awards 2020 awards ceremony taking place on the 20th of March 2020 and televised for broadcast on Sky Showcase (Sky 261, Freesat 402, Freeview 254).
Vote Live now at : www.nationalfilmawards.org/voting
Tickets for the NFA 2020 are out on sale now @ EventsBrite
