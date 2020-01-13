London, 13th January 2020: The National Film Academy has announced the nominations for the National Film Awards UK in 2020.

The National Film Awards UK which celebrates the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies and crew who make up the motion picture industry take place on the 20th of March 2020 in London and will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Showcase and syndicated in all major territories around the world.



The Best Actor category sees Jason Statham get a nod for his role in Fast & Furious (Hobbs & Shaw). Statham goes head to head with Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree), Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming), Richard Dreyfuss (Astronaut) , Timothy Spall (Mrs Lowry & Son), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Queen & Slim.

Renee Zellweger’s performance in Judy earns her Best Actress nod. She joins a shortlist of nominees including; Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty) , Kate Beckinsale (Farming), Emilia Clarke (Last Christmas), Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son), Keira Knightley (The Aftermath), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Lesley Manville (Ordinary Love) and Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels).

Over 2.9 million fans submitted their nominations across 26 categories and today film fans and the public nationwide can vote via www.nationalfilmawards.org/voting



The National Film Academy produces the National Film Awards in the UK and the National Film & TV Awards ceremony in the USA annually. Actress, Sharon Stone was honoured at the US version of the awards ( NFTA) in December . This year, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Grant, Pierce Brosnan, John Cleese and Rowan Atkinson all lead nomination for Global Contribution to Motion Picture.



NFA alumni, Ricky Gervais is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in After Life and the series itself receives a nod for Best TV Drama Series going head to head with Peaky Blinders, The War of the Worlds, Sex Education, The Capture, Gavin & Stacey (A Special Christmas), Chernobyl, Years and Years, Beecham House, A Confession, After Life and The Feed.



The Best British Film nominees include; Blue Story, The Corrupted, Beats, Scarborough, Mrs Lowry & Son, Rocketman, The Gentlemen , Animals, Eternal Beauty, Lynn + Lucy



Voting ends on the 10th of March 2020 with winners to be announced at the awards ceremony on the 20th of March 2020.

Find the full list of nominees for the 2020 National Film Awards UK:



Best Actress sponsored by G Labs

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose)

Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)

Kate Beckinsale (Farming)

Emilia Clarke (Last Christmas)

Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son)

Keira Knightley (The Aftermath)

Meera Syal (Yesterday)

Lesley Manville (Ordinary Love)

Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels)



Best Actor sponsored by Eden Perfumes

Dev Patel ( The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)

Tom Burke (The Souvenir)

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming)

Richard Dreyfuss (Astronaut)

Timothy Spall (Mrs Lowry & Son)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim)

Jason Statham (Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw)



Best Newcomer sponsored by Urban Veda

Mhairi Calvey

Louis Ashbourne Serkis

Billy Barratt

Andrew Onwubolu

Karla-Simone Spence

Micheal Ward

Ella Balinska

Sam Adewunmi

Vicky Knight

Honor Swinton Byrne



Best Actress in a TV Series sponsored by Katrin Leiber

Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

T'Nia Miller (Years & Years)

Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey)

Siobhan Finneran (A Confession)

Sian Brooke (Good Omen)

Karla-Simone Spence (Top Boy)

Nathalie Emmanuel ( Four Weddings & a Funeral)

Mandeep Dhillon ( After Life)



Best Supporting Actress sponsored by Storm Label

Julie Walters (Wild Rose)

Tilda Swinton (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Jessica Barden (Scarborough)

Emma Thompson (Last Christmas)

Gemma Jones (Rocketman)

Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story)

Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw)



Best Actor in a TV Series sponsored by Dechavel

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Ashley Walters (TopBoy)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Kane Robinson (TopBoy)

Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey)

Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)

Ricky Gervais ( After Life)

Martin Freeman (A Confession)

David Tennant (Good Omens)



Best Supporting Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)

Hugh Laurie (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Ralph Fiennes (Official Secrets)

Rob Brydon (Blinded by the Light)

Jamie Bell (Rocketman)

Lee Mack (Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans)

Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday)

Khali Best (Blue Story)



Best Drama

Beats

Farming

The Flood

The Party's Just Beginning

Scarborough

Bait

The Good Liar

Ordinary Love



Best TV Drama Series sponsored by Dechavel

Peaky Blinders

The War of the Worlds

Sex Education

The Capture

Gavin & Stacey (A Special Christmas)

Chernobyl

Years and Years

Beecham House

A Confession

After Life

The Feed



Best Thriller

The Haunting of Borley Rectory

The Isle

Crucible of the Vampire

Rabid

The Hole in the Ground

The Tombs





Best Action

1917

Official Secrets

The Aftermath

The Aeronauts

Avengement

Acceptable Damage

Blue Story

Boyz in the Wood



Best Independent Film

Blue Story

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

King of Crime

The Corrupted

Rabid

Astronaut

The Last Tree

Best Screenplay

Blue Story

Scarborough

Madness in the Method

Extra Ordinary

Astronaut

The Souvenir

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Gentlemen



Best Documentary

Diego Maradona (Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin)

For Sama (Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts)

Last Breath (Richard da Costa, Alex Parkinson, Duncan Allcock)

Tell Me Who I Am (Ed Perkins, Andrew Caley, Alex Lewis, Marcus Lewis)

The Big Meeting (Daniel Draper,Charlotte Austin, Richard Burgon, Jeremy Corbyn)

Liam Gallagher: As It Was (Liam Gallagher, Gavin Fitzgerald, Charlie Lightening)

The Ponds (Patrick McLennan, Samuel Smith)



Best British Film sponsored by Eden Perfumes

Blue Story

The Corrupted

Beats

Scarborough

Mrs Lowry & Son

Rocketman

The Gentlemen

Animals

Eternal Beauty

Lynn + Lucy

Best Comedy

Eaten by Lions

Rupert, Rupert & Rupert

Beats

Madness in the Method

Extra Ordinary

Last Christmas

Blinded by the Light

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Yesterday





Best Animation Film

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Home Sweet Home

Flying Octopus

Substance

The Penguin who could’nt swim

Chin up

Moment of Clarity





Outstanding Performance

Kris Hitchen (Sorry We Missed You)

Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Lowry & Son)

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King)

Keira Knightley (Official Secrets)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Himesh Patel (Yesterday)

Micheal Ward (Blue Story)

Eddie Redmayne (The Aeronauts)

Idris Elba (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw)

Liam Neeson (Ordinary Love)





Best Feature Film sponsored by Storm Label

The Corrupted

Lucas & Albert

Rabid

Scarborough

Astronaut

1917

Sorry We Missed You

Fighting with my Family



Best Director

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)

Shelagh McLeod (Astronaut)

Mark Jenkin (Bait)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Ken Loach (Sorry We Missed You)

Stephen Merchant (Fighting with my Family)

Andrew Onwubolu (Blue Story)

Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman)



Best Producer

Damien Jones & Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (Blue Story)

Debbie Gray ( Mrs Lowry & Son)

Christopher Granier-Deferre (Scarborough)

Myf Hopkins and Lee Thomas (The Last Tree)

Faye Ward (Wild Rose)

Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, Melissa Shiyu Zuo (Official Secrets)



Best Film Distribution company

Evolutionary films

Curzon Artificial Eye

Vertigo Releasing

Dartmouth Films

Paramount Pictures UK

Modern Films

ICA Cinema Distribution



Best Film Production Company

Fable Pictures

Heyday Films

Working Title Films

Carnaby International

Warner Bros. Pictures

Monumental Pictures

Potboiler

Wellington Films

Sigma Films



Best Foreign Language Film

Botoxx

Grâce à Dieu

Le Grand Bain (France)

Queen of Hearts (Sweden)

Noah Land (Turkey)

Mistresses (Russia)

The Conquest of Siberia (Russia)

Jessica Forever (France)

Five is the Perfect Number (Italy)

While At War (Spain)

Los Japon (Spain)





Best International Film sponsored by Katrin Leiber

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Knives Out

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Rocketman

The Keeper

Queen & Slim

Charlie’s Angels

Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw

The Gentlemen





Global Contribution to motion picture

Anthony Hopkins

Hugh Grant

Pierce Brosnan

John Cleese

Rowan Atkinson



