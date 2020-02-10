Hada Labo Tokyo made its TV debut this morning in an Oscar-linked beauty segment on ITV’s Lorraine.



Leading make-up artist and influencer Lisa Potter Dixon – herself a big fan of the brand – showed off wearable make-up looks inspired by some of the red carpet A-listers.



When it came to recreating Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger’s glowing look on a mature model, she told viewers: ‘The glow on her (Renee's) skin was phenomenal and she definitely got that through prepping with good skincare - very important before you put on foundation - so I used Hada Labo Super Hydrator to give that boost’.



Once a well-kept secret known to beauty insiders, Japan’s number one selling skincare range is now available for the UK market from Amazon. It has quickly gained a devoted following and the Hada Labo Tokyo Super Hydrator Anti-Ageing Lotion contains retinol, collagen and four types of hyaluronic acid for a healthy, plump, hydrated skin.

Best of all, a generous 150ml bottle retails at just £16.95.



And once you’ve seen what the lotion can do for your skin, you’ll want to try the rest of the products.

Visit the website for more details and a link to Amazon for speedy ordering.





