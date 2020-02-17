Friday 28th February 2020; Novotel London West



Today’s trader faces some extremely tough choices – every day. The London Trader Show, sponsored by FinecoBank, City Index and Forex.com, is here to help traders navigate their way through an increasingly diverse and opaque industry. To help them plan a clear, achievable path to trading success, and profit, by setting realistic goals and finding out how, what and where to go to make them a reality.



“We’re glad to take part at The London Trader Show because it gives us the opportunity to show visitors our complete offer of trading products, characterized by very good value for money. It represents an important chance for Fineco Bank, which has recently entered in the extremely competitive and sophisticated UK market with an offer of OTC products such as CFDs with spreads among the best in the market. We’re convinced that the solidness of Fineco and its one-stop-solution model, able to meet all financial needs from one single account, will be increasingly appreciated by UK customers.

"Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager"



Now in its 10th year, over 15,000 delegates have been welcomed at the London Trader Show in that time.



From learning which trading opportunities will best serve their needs, to making new contacts and discovering more about trading: options trading, commodities trading, currency trading and how day trading can complement an existing investment portfolio. The London Trader Show brings it all together in one place, for one day, for traders.



The London Trader Show features trading workshops, a wide range of free seminars, live debates and interviews throughout the day, a Lunchtime Summit panel session and a Fintech panel session, chaired by Tim Levene, Augementum Capital. Delegates can browse the interactive exhibition featuring some of the top banks and brokers, education companies, data providers and trading software – it’s a very busy and exciting day for all concerned.



Sponsored by Fineco Bank, City Index and Forex.com, the London Trader Show is designed specifically to provide independent training and education to active traders in the UK, supporting individuals who seek to boost profits through trading, secure an income stream in retirement, enhance returns through investing, and/or to make a full-time career in trading.



Lisa Campbell, Managing Director of Investor Conferences (UK) Ltd and organiser of the London Trader Show says, “We thank the sponsors of the London Trader Show, companies that have taken this opportunity to show their support for retail traders in the UK. For delegates, the London Trader Show offers a unique, live forum, where delegates can learn new trading skills, meet and speak to the people in the industry, explore new opportunities and share experiences with like-minded traders. It’s a valuable day for helping today’s trader find their bearings, and position themselves for profit in 2020 .”



Doors open promptly at 9.30 am and the show runs right through until 5.00 pm, providing a packed schedule throughout. Join us for a day at the London Trader Show, and immerse yourself in the world of trading, under one roof, for one day.



Note to Editors:

The London Trader Show is for educational purposes only and neither the show nor any communications or correspondence relating to the conference produced by or on behalf of the London Trader Show will constitute financial promotions or invitations or inducements to invest in particular securities or investment activities.



Tickets to the London Trader Show cost £25 on the door. Your readers can claim one complimentary ticket, by using voucher code “PRESS20” and registering online.



Find out more at www.londontradershow.com. There is a dedicated Delegate Registration Hotline to book by phone, on +44 (0)131 208 0825.



All delegates receive:



• Delegate Welcome Pack containing special offers and free samples

• Your personal copy of the London Trader Show Event Guide, containing full exhibitor and speaker listings and event information

• VIP access-all-areas pass to include all free seminars, the exhibition hall, Showcase Theatre and Traders Lounge.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Conferences (UK) Ltd

Lisa Campbell, Managing Director

07504 237902

020 7193 4541

lisa@icuk.media