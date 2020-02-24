At last, the perfect antidote to the wet and windy winter blues… an all-natural CBD oil that actually tastes great!



Thanks to the non-stop rain dumped on us by Ciara, Brendan and Dennis, 2020 has left many of us feeling the effects of the winter blues more than usual. Now a different kind of ‘CBD’ is available to provide a helping-hand and to help see us through to the (hopefully) drier and warmer Spring weather.



This week, Leeds-based wellness company Aire, announces its launch with a range of all-natural CBD oils that put delivering ‘great-taste’ at the heart of the business. Led by founders Oli Harris and Adam Flanagan, Aire aims to stand-out in the cluttered CBD market by giving people the kind of ‘premium’ experience they would usually expect from their favourite health and beauty brands. They believe taking this approach will help make CBD more accessible, meaning more people can start to enjoy the benefits.



Co-founder Adam said, “Just because it’s CBD people just seem to accept that it’s going to taste terrible. Or they’ll buy a product that has artificial ingredients added that hide the natural flavour. We’ve worked for nearly 2 years on getting the flavour of our oils right and are proud to say that we’ve now got a range of 100% hemp-based products which actually taste great. They’re clean and crisp, meaning people will actually enjoy taking them.”





Fellow co-founder Oli added, “And, it’s not just the taste. We’ve really focussed on getting every detail of the customer’s experience right. The website, the buying process, the packaging, all the way through to what’s inside the box when it arrives, everything has been done to make you feel appreciated and reassured as a customer. We really hope this approach helps more people feel comfortable trying CBD for the first time.’’



Aire will initially have three 10ml oils available on their website, www.airecbd.com. Working closely with one of Europe’s most renowned CBD manufacturers, each is blended with premium-grade CBD, refined hemp-seed oil and added hemp terpenes. This combination helps deliver the unique taste whilst making sure it delivers all the great benefits that regular CBD users will expect.



Aire CBD is a wellness business based in Leeds, offering a range of premium CBD oils via their online store www.airecbd.com. Made 100% from hemp-plant ingredients, the oils contain a unique blend of cannabis sativa CBD, hemp-terpenes and refined hempseed oil. All oils come in 10ml sized bottles and are available in the following strengths: 5% (£45), 10% (£80) and 15% (£115). All oils are free of psycho-active THC.



Leeds, UK, 24th February 2020