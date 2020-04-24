A bottle of Super Hydrator Lotion sells in Japan every two seconds

Top beauty journalists and influencers are helping spread the word about Hada Labo Tokyo – Japan’s best-selling skincare range, which is now available to the UK market through Amazon.

So what are they saying?

Women’s Health features the brand’s No 1 Super Hydrator Lotion in its Beauty Lab feature on products under £20. Digital beauty and health editor Claudia Canavan saw a difference in her skin in just a few days. She says: “The results are addictive, which is great, as it comes in a massive bottle.”

Top Sante magazine highlighted the Anti-Ageing Hydrator Lotion in its Editor’s Choice feature as the ‘red’ element in a rainbow of health, beauty and fitness products.

Fumni Fetto wrote in The Guardian newspaper: “There are hyaluronic acids and then there is a brand that takes things up a notch by combining four different types of hyaluronic acid. It boosts skin moisture way beyond the superficial.”

Influencers and beauty gurus such as Lisa Potter Dixon, Caroline Hirons and Nadine Baggott have all featured the products in their social media posts and channels.

Lisa has featured Hada Labo in her Five Faves listings and highlighted it on ITV’s Lorraine show when she recreated red carpet make-up looks the morning after the Oscars, using it to give a model’s skin a glowing boost. She calls the hydrator a ‘game changer’ and says ‘use it after cleansing, before moisturising and watch your skin drink it up’.

Caroline Hirons amused This Morning viewers using the Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator bottle as a makeshift microphone as she danced and sang along to an Alanis Morrisette track during rehearsals. In the live slot, she recommended the product for those with dehydrated skin.

And Nadine Baggot has called Hada Labo Tokyo “the king, queen, prime minister and president of hyaluronic acids”.

Find out more about keeping skin looking, healthy, plump and glowing

Hada Labo is Japan’s top-selling skincare range and the brand believes believes there’s hydration – and then there’s super-hydration. Its Super Hydrator Lotion is formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid (HA) to make sure the molecules, which can retain up to 2,000 times their weight in water, don’t just work ON the skin, but also deeper IN the skin. The matching lotion in the anti-ageing range contains four HAs and was shortlisted as a Moisturising Superhero in the Beauty Awards with ASOS at the end of last year.



The fragrance-free, non-comedogenic lotion, helps dehydrated and sensitive skins regain their plump and healthy glow.

Apply the lotion to the face, neck and chest after cleansing and before moisturising. You can also use it over make-up for a boost during the day.



A bottle of Super Hydrator Lotion sells in Japan every two seconds and now the brand is available to UK customers in EU compliant packaging and formulations via Amazon and Amazon Prime. At just £15.95 for a generous 150ml bottle (£16.95 for the anti-ageing option) it’s not just effective, it’s also affordable.

Once you’ve got glowing with the lotion, you’ll want to try the other products in the Super Hydrating and Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing ranges.



The Super Hydrating range – recommended for women aged 16-40

• Super Hydrator Lotion (£15.95 for 150ml)

• Absolute Smoothing and Moisturising Cream (£16.95 for 50ml)

• Smoothing Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream (£14.95 for 15ml)

• Intense Hydrating Skin Plumping Gel (£19.95 for 50ml)

• Gentle Hydrating Cleanser (£12.97 for 150ml)





The Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing range – recommended for women 40+

• Super Hydrator Anti-Ageing Lotion, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, collagen and retinol (£16.95 for 150ml)

• Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£17.95For 50ml)

• Special Repair Treatment Night Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Tetrapeptides (£19.95 50ml)

• Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye & Mouth Area Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£14.95 for 15ml)

#getthelaboglow!







For more information, please contact:

Lesley Keen at

Tony & Lesley Keen PR

Email: lesleykeen@btinternet.com

Tel: 01483 764729 – mobile 07484 775017

A limited number of product samples are available.

To access further product images, information and factsheets