The best method I’ve found to stop the dreaded bleeding knuckles is to coat my hands with Hada Labo Tokyo's Super Hydrating Lotion

Times are hard for hands just now. Repeated washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers can leave them dry, rough and even raw, so it is important to try to replace that lost moisture.

There are a lot of hand creams out there, from the lightest lotions to heavy-duty emollients, but fans of Hada Labo Tokyo, Japan’s No 1 selling skincare brand, are finding that its Super Hydrator Lotion is just the thing to help keep hands hydrated through the tough times.

Hada Labo Tokyo brand manager Karen Pender says: “Fans of the hydrator lotion have been telling us that they always massage the excess lotion into their hands after using it in their facial skincare routine before applying moisturiser. They say it has made a real difference and with the arrival of coronavirus and the need to wash hands repeatedly, they are making sure they keep a bottle by the sink.”

A great fan of the product is Kirsty, a nurse working on the frontline in Glasgow. She says: “I live my life with horrendously dry hands, let alone in the current climate. The best method I’ve found to stop the dreaded bleeding knuckles is to coat my hands with Hada Labo Tokyo's Super Hydrating Lotion".

The clear lotion is fragrance-free, non-greasy and suitable for sensitive skins. With three types of hyaluronic acid (four in the anti-ageing option), it works not just on the surface of the skin, but deeper into the skin. Hyaluronic acid can attract and hold up to 2,000 times its own weight in water, keeping skin looking plump, healthy and hydrated.

The lotion is available from Amazon at £15.95 for a generous 150 ml bottle (£16.95 for the anti-ageing version) that lasts for ages, so you can afford to spare more than a thought for your hands.

Once you’ve got glowing with the lotion, you’ll almost certainly want to try the other products in the Super Hydrating and Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing ranges.



The Super Hydrating range – recommended for women aged 16-40

• Super Hydrator Lotion (£15.95 for 150ml)

• Absolute Smoothing and Moisturising Cream (£16.95 for 50ml)

• Smoothing Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream (£14.95 for 15ml)

• Intense Hydrating Skin Plumping Gel (£19.95 for 50ml)

• Gentle Hydrating Cleanser (£12.97 for 150ml)



The Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing range – recommended for women 40+

• Super Hydrator Anti-Ageing Lotion, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, collagen and retinol (£16.95 for 150ml)

• Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£17.95For 50ml)

• Special Repair Treatment Night Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Tetrapeptides (£19.95 50ml)

• Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye & Mouth Area Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£14.95 for 15ml)

#getthelaboglow!







