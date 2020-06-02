With the new rules around social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing heightened interest from merchants and retailers

Powerful, lightweight and cost effective all-in-one payment and EPOS solution now available exclusively through Varlink



Anderson Zaks, an independent, UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway has collaborated with Varlink and Smart Volution to deliver a one-device mobile POS and payment solution for retailers and merchants in the UK. Based on the Sunmi P2 Pro and Sunmi P2 Lite Android devices, the new solution is easy to integrate, quick to install, simple to use and provides next day settlement at competitive rates. It is certified for use by Elavon for all European markets where Elavon operates.



The combined Anderson Zaks, Sunmi and Smart Volution Register solution will be distributed to resellers throughout the UK by Varlink, a specialist Value Added Distributor of mobile computing and EPOS hardware. The Sunmi P2 Lite and P2 Pro provide omni-channel payment capabilities including contactless, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe and keyed entry solutions as well as support for 1D and 2D code scanning. In addition, the P2 Pro provides the ability to print receipts. Both devices operate seamlessly with 4G, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi and 2.4G/5Ghz connectivity. Many merchants and retailers are currently looking for integrated mobile solutions that can help with social distancing requirements ready for re-opening post lockdown.



Justin Coward, CEO at Smart Volution commented; “We have been successfully deploying our solutions on Sunmi hardware for some time, and we are excited to be able to extend this to the P2 Lite and P2 Pro range that are now supported by Anderson Zaks Red Card. There are many use cases for this all-in-one mobile solution with full EPOS, scanning and printing. For example, in hospitality with full order management, including kitchen printing and pay at table all on the same device.



“With the new rules around social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing heightened interest from merchants and retailers in creating pop-up drive thru and mobile stores. The combination of the P2 range and our EPOS software Register allows merchants to take ‘the store to the door’ and completely re-imagine their offerings.”



Vincent Fillaud, Sunmi Marketing Director said; “We are delighted to partner with Anderson Zaks to offer a payment solution for the UK and Europe with the backing of a major acquirer such as Elavon. Our combined solution provides a great opportunity for Varlink partners to build payment enabled innovative business solutions.”



Mike Pullon, Varlink CEO added; “Sunmi has proven to be enormously popular in the UK EPOS market. The development of a new payment solution based on the Sunmi P2 Lite and P2 Pro, the Anderson Zaks payment gateway and acquiring by Elavon, is sure to be a market leading solution. With such wide-ranging applications, we look forward to offering this to our customer base.”



Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “We were delighted to develop this solution with Sunmi which provides a more cost-effective solution for merchants than most other offerings currently available. As the remaining independent payment gateway in the UK, we try to take a more innovative and agile approach for our merchants to take payments anytime, anywhere.”











NOTES to EDITORS



About Varlink

Founded in 2005, Varlink is a specialist IT Distributor of EPoS, mobile computing, printing and data capture hardware.



Varlink supplies IT resellers and systems integrators across the UK and Ireland that want to develop their business in industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, warehousing, transport and logistics, and field mobility.



Varlink’s goal is to be the best value added distributor in the UK. The company believes in going the extra mile for its customers, offering technical, marketing and sales support from its York-based head office. The Varlink team offer expert advice, support and updates on the latest developments within the market.



For more information visit: www.varlink.co.uk



About Sunmi

Sunmi is a global leader in Android for Business solutions. Beyond high quality devices and attractive design, Sunmi provides a full suite of cloud solutions allowing customers to leverage the Android ecosystem to design, deploy and operate power business solutions.



Based on the same high performance platform, P2 Pro and P2 Lite support multiple use cases indoor and outdoor, including all classic and innovative payment modes. Fully certified, they are bringing payment to the most demanding business applications.



For more information visit: www.sunmi.com





About Smart Volution

Smart Volution has been delivering innovative retail focused software for over 13 years. Utilising our experience with large retailers Smart Volution designed ‘Register’ EPOS to provide a modern, cost-effective EPOS solution for small to medium retailers across multiple vertical markets. We are channel-centric and provide innovation, experience and maturity to this market.



Smart Volution turns complex solutions into products, sold as a service, which enables small and medium retailers to gain the same benefits that large retailers with much larger budgets attain from technology. Our on-going mission is to continually provide top tier retail functionality applicable to all businesses, large and small.



For more information, please visit: https://www.smartvolution.com/







About Anderson Zaks

Anderson Zaks is a leading independent omni-channel Payment Gateway based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK, Europe, Middle East and USA.



For over 20 years Anderson Zaks has been addressing the payments needs of small and medium sized enterprises through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer) and extensive experience.



RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value-added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and eCommerce transactions and has connections to all UK and several European acquirers.



Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.



For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: www.andersonzaks.com



For further information, please contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

t. +44 (0) 1491 845553

Andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk