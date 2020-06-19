Hada Labo is Japan’s number one selling skincare brand

Just in time for high summer, Hada Labo Tokyo has arrived on the shelves in Superdrug. So now it is easier than ever for UK fans of Japan’s best-selling skincare range to keep their skin hydrated and glowing.

For newcomers to the brand loved by beauty insiders, a great place to start is with Hada Labo’s Super Hydrator Lotion, which should be used morning and evening after cleansing, applied over the face, neck and décolletage.

The fragrance-free, non-comedogenic lotion is formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid (HA) to make sure the molecules, which can retain up to 2,000 times their weight in water, don’t just work ON the skin, but also deeper IN the skin*. The matching lotion in the anti-ageing range contains four HAs as well as collagen and retinol. Use it morning and evening after cleansing on the face, neck and décolletage.

The two lotions are just part of the Hada Labo Tokyo range now on sale in Superdrug stores and online at www.superdrug.com – and at £17.45 for a generous 150ml bottle these hydrating heroes are not just effective, they are also very affordable.

Hada Labo is Japan’s number one selling skincare brand and, now in its EU compliant packaging, it’s here to help the UK’s dehydrated and sensitive skins regain their plump and healthy glow.

Once you’ve got glowing with the lotion, you’ll want to try the other products in the Super Hydrating and Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing ranges. Also in Superdrug are:



The Super Hydrating range – recommended for women aged 16-40 (in white packaging):

• Skin Plumping Gel (£19.99 for 50ml)

• Gentle Hydrating Cleanser– recommended for all age groups - (£13.45 for 150ml)



The Super Hydrating Anti-Ageing range – recommended for women 40+ (in red packaging)

• Super Hydrator Anti-Ageing Lotion, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, collagen and retinol (£16745 for 150ml)

• Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£18.45 for 50ml)

• Special Repair Treatment Night Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Tetrapeptides (£19.99 for 50ml)

Superdrug’s Hada Labo launch offer gives you a saving of one-third on the recommended prices – so be quick and bag a bargain. For example, the Super Hydrator Lotions are just £11.59 for the duration of the offer

*Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body, but as we get older, the quality and amount of HA we produce diminishes and one of the results can be dehydrated-looking skin. But the multi-layer hydration technology used in Hada Labo Tokyo products, along with advanced formulations, can help skin regain a more youthful-looking glow.

Hada Labo Toyko is also available via Amazon and Amazon Prime, where you will also find Smoothing Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream (£14.95 for 15ml) and Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye & Mouth Area Cream, with Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Retinol (£14.95 for 15ml)



Find out more about keeping skin looking, healthy, plump and glowing at https://www.gettheglowuk.com/



