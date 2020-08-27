International Elf Service is delighted to announce it has scooped a Gold Award at this year’s Toy Shop UK’s Independent Toy Awards 2020!



Voted for by the nation’s most respected Independent Toy Retailers, International Elf Service has been hailed as the winner in the Advent Calendar category.



This small but flourishing magical brand, delivers adventure and fun-packed Christmas Elf Letters all the way from the North Pole. It is thrilled to have been recognised for its unique collection of personalised, eco-friendly International Elf Service Elfie’s Christmas Letters Ultimate Story Bundle, with themes that changes each year.



Offering 25 beautifully handcrafted, personalised Christmas Elf Letters, and a unique Letter from Father Christmas, this truly magical gift set is delivered Advent Calendar-style, where the magical and mysterious tales and adventures of the North Pole unfold daily throughout December.



Emily Beckloff, Chief Elf and Founder of International Elf Service comments:



“We’re absolutely thrilled that our personalised, eco-friendly International Elf Service Elfie’s Christmas Letters Ultimate Story Bundle has won a Gold award at the 2020 Independent Toy Awards in the Advent Calendar category. A great deal of love goes into creating our magical Christmas Elf Letters from the North Pole. We’re so proud to be recognised for inspiring children to read, promoting family time and helping families create precious childhood memories in the most magical, exciting ways. Thank you, Toy Shop UK and team for this wonderful accolade.”



But the award celebrations don’t stop there! In true Elfie style, we really like to knock your jingle bells off! So, we’re elated to reveal that International Elf Service Christmas Elf Letter Bundles have also been shortlisted for Best Innovative Toy Design at this year’s prestigious Junior Design Awards 2020/2021.





-Ends-



Notes to Editors:

International Elf Service has been delivering magical, fun-filled letters since 2009 when creator, Emily Beckloff, began writing the letters for her children.



In 2014, she launched International Elf Service online for other families and children (aged 3-99!) to enjoy.



Designed to promote family time and taking children and families on unforgettable literary journeys, International Elf Service has launched its Seventh Edition, 2020 Collection of award-winning, magical, personalised Christmas Elf Letter bundles from the North Pole.



Unveiling new themes, pranks and adventures each year, the letters combine delightful storytelling and illustrations, igniting imagination and creating magical childhood memories to treasure forever. Each Christmas Elf Letter Bundle comes with a certificate from the Postmaster General, a map of the North Pole village, and a huge dollop of magic!



Brought to life with exquisite illustrations, splats, smudges, and splodges that you’d expect from busy Elves who make a huge amount of mess, these stunning personalised Christmas Elf Letters are created using 100% recycled paper, bound with renewable jute twine. Wrapped beautifully in sustainable boxes, the eco-friendly letters and envelopes sit upon natural wood-filler spirals from pine and spruce excess from managed forests (or wood shavings from the Elves’ workshop!) finished with soft, cotton Candy Cane cord for an extra dollop of festive delight!



New for 2020, International Elf Service Personalised Family Christmas Memory Box Tradition (£16.50) and International Elf Service International Elf Service Personalised Baby’s First Christmas Memory Box Tradition (£18.50) - 20 personalised pages to complete as a magical record of special Christmas Day family memories!



International Elf Service also takes children on journeys to magical worlds of Fairies, Tooth Fairies and Birthdays too. So, get cosy and escape to a world of magic and the perfect literary gift for any occasion at https://internationalelfservice.com



For further information, imagery or interviews with Chief Elf, Emily, please contact:



Elisa Mirra-Cartney

Press contact, International Elf Service

Email: Press@internationalelfservice.com

Mobile: 07901 711 889



Emily Beckloff

Founder, International Elf Service

Email:emily@internationalelfservice.com

Mobile: 07712 550 028



Follow us:

Facebook: ‘International Elf Service’

Instagram: @internationalelfservice

Twitter: @IntElfService