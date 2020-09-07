Juno PR



BC Designs is lending its support to Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, by pledging to donate 10% of profits from its pink Colourkast collection.



Already a huge trend within bathroom interiors, colour looks set to continue to dominate into 2021. Coloured baths and basins are having their moment in the spotlight, and homeowners choosing to go pink this October will also be raising funds for vital research into the deadly disease.



The Colourkast collection is available across all the company’s Cian® baths and basins and Satin Rose has proven to be one of the most popular colour choices out of the eight options available.



Sally Cutchie, Marketing Manager at BC Designs, says: “Unfortunately, one of the many negatives of Covid 19 is that charity donations have significantly fallen.



“As a company we wanted to be able to commit to making donations to vital research and felt Breast Cancer Research was a worthy cause. Not only will our team ‘wear it pink’ in October but hopefully homes up and down the country will too!”



Cian® is a patented material which is made from mineral compounds that both retains heat for longer and is warm to touch. Highly resistant to marking, Cian® is a solid surface piece of engineering and forms a seamless shape, but much lighter than similar products.



For more information, please visit www.bcdesigns.co.uk



For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness month, please visit: www.wearitpink.org



