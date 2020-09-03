Samantha set up Skin Acid Trip to share her experiences as she strives for her best skin. This beauty blog focuses on helping others on their journey, by demystifying the world of skincare. Join Samantha in learning about what goes into products, and how you can pick the best ones for your skin.



Are you frustrated with your skin, and don’t know how to help it? Skin Acid Trip was set up with you in mind. Samantha’s mission is to spread the joy she feels when a product works with her skin. Discover how to find your best skin and feel confident about choosing the right products for you by joining Samantha on her no-filter journey.



Skin Acid Trip began during the Coronavirus lock-down, as Samantha had more time to analyse her skincare routine. She wanted to do more for her skin by getting a better insight into what ingredients made up the products she used. But in her research, Samantha discovered that the information out there is very confusing and conflicting.



The UK-based skincare blogger is a trained midwife, but even with her background in healthcare, she still found it difficult to understand exactly what was in skincare products. So this spurred her on to research further and get to the core of the information available.



By changing products, Samantha’s skin changed for the better. And, through Skin Acid Trip, Samantha wants her readers to achieve this same result for themselves. No more tears, no more cancelled events because of skin – it’s time to achieve your best skin.



Do you look at ingredients lists on your products and feel like you’re reading a different language? Hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, niacinamide, AHAs, BHAs, PHAs, azelaic acid – the list goes on. Skin Acid Trip explains complex scientific skincare terminology in language we can all understand. Samantha helps you learn about the ingredients that are used in skincare, and which ones can best help your skin. Read her product reviews and get ready to expand your knowledge. Welcome to your skincare 101.



