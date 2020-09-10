London, 10th September 2020: British High Commission announces the winners of the UK-India Fintech Awards (FTA).



The UK-India Fintech Awards were established by the Prime Ministers of both nations to bring the most innovative Fintech entrepreneurs from the UK, India and beyond, together, to learn from cutting edge developments in each other’s markets and receive mentorship from world class experts.



It aims to support the development of an open and inclusive financial services sector in India by facilitating the exploration of both countries’ fintech ecosystems, as well as promoting the exchange of global expertise.



The 8 winning companies, Agvesto, Amartha, CreditEnable, McLEAR, PiP iT Global, Prodigy Finance, Skyline Partners and TrueLayer - will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from leading practitioners and investors, gain knowledge through expert masterclasses, interact with investors and businesses to share experiences and support scale up, participate in virtual/physical visits to gain exposure of the UK and Indian ecosystem and receive support to go global.



This year, the programme will focus on the themes which include innovative solutions for SME financing, RegTech, InsurTech, product, and distribution channel innovations for financial inclusion.



One of the winning companies, McLEAR, leader in wearable payment technology, is an example of the high quality of innovation required to be awarded the FTA. The company has established a strong reputation in its industry and is known for paving the way in wearable payment innovation.



Daniel Blondell, Chief Operating Officer at McLEAR, comments: “This is the first of many exciting announcements planned for 2020 but this announcement may just be the best. McLEAR are already recognised within our industry for kick starting the entire Smart Ring space, inventing the Smart Ring, launching the world’s first NFC Ring and the world’s first Payment Ring, but the recognition for our contribution to innovation by both the U.K and Indian governments and for our company to be handpicked by both sets of prime ministers is a truly special moment for me and the McLEAR team and our investors.”



Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India adds: “The UK’s FinTech sector is worth around £6.6bn to the UK economy and accounts for 76,000 jobs. UK-India collaboration is at the heart of the growth and continued success of the sector. I want to congratulate McLEAR on their success at this year’s UK-India Fintech Awards.”









McLEAR is the pioneer of wearable payment technology for consumers and businesses. Since 2018 our Smart Ring has enabled more than 100,000+ Ringholders to make contactless payments globally with a simple touch of a hand.



The Smart Ring was invented by McLEAR in 2013, designed and manufactured to be water and shock resistant, there is no battery required, making it the ideal wearable payment device that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. Ringholders can also set rules and manage their Ring through a dedicated app, which has access to numerous features and benefits exclusive to McLEAR Ringholders.



The world’s first payment Ring was showcased alongside their partner Visa, at the Rio Olympics followed by other key events including Super Bowl 51, Eurovision 2017, FIFA Confederate Cup 2017 and the GRAMMY Gift Lounge 2018, with known celebrities such as The Hooligans, Zac Brown, Jeff Timons, Paul Shaffer, Anthony Hamilton, Shaggy, Louis Fonsi, Kesha, Ice T, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Lea Robinson becoming Ringholders.



McLEAR works in partnership with Visa, Thales, Infineon, and other leading financial and technology institutions to bring the Smart Ring to more end-users; or financial institutions and businesses that are looking to provide their customers with the latest wearable payment technology.



