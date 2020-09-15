NEW MONAT Color Locking + Protective Spray

£35, €40



Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW MONAT Color Locking + Protective Spray; the ultimate leave-in UV treatment, designed to protect colour treated hair from damage, fading, and dehydration.

Developed to add a supplemental layer of colour protection to MONAT shampoos and conditioners, this weightless, dual-action, fine-mist barrier locks in colour, improving longevity and vibrancy while leaving hair softer, smoother, and shinier.

MONAT Color Locking + Protective Spray extends the life of colour by sealing the hair cuticle, which helps to keep colour molecules from fading during shampooing, whilst also protecting hair fibre integrity and colour from UV rays. In particular, it’s been designed to provide additional protection for hair prone to colour fading with the combination of key ingredients BOREALINE PROTECT™ and PROCATALINE™.



Key Ingredients:

REJUVENIQE S™ a super active complex combining a range of botanical extracts and oils with an activated oil blend derived from nutrient-rich Olive Oil and Jojoba Seed Extract, which signals a healthy power boost that infuses hair with intense hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity.

PROCATALINE™ Featuring pea extract, this high-tech blend supports the appearance of healthy hair by helping to protect hair from UV damage and environmental factors.

BOREALINE PROTECT™ A high-performance scavenger of UV-generated free radicals with a blend of UV absorbing properties that protects the hair fibre from the damaging effect of sun exposure and environmental aggression.

FIBER RESCUE™ this uses breakthrough hydrolyzed plant lipoprotein technology to target damage at the microscopic level, working to rescue and reconstruct every strand.



Directions for use:

Ideal for all colour treated and highlighted hair types and textures. Apply evenly to clean towel dried hair, comb through and style as usual.

Tip: MONAT Color Locking + Protective Spray creates a protective coating to help with dryness, colour fading and damage from the sun’s UV rays. It’s also ideal to use on wet or dry hair before going to the beach or pool.



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



