NEW MONAT® Thickening Spray

Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Thickening Spray for added body, bounce, and volume to your style.



MONAT® Thickening Spray

VIP Customer £23 Retail Price £27



New MONAT® Thickening Spray is the secret you’ve been waiting for to achieve incredible volume in your finished style. The emollient blend helps to protect the scalp, strengthen, and thicken hair while supporting natural growth. Perfect for those with fine hair looking to create added bounce and body without feeling heavy or sticky.



Key Ingredients:

The secret to the effectiveness of this new thickening spray lies in the MONAT innovative and exclusive ingredients: CAPIXYL™ that helps to protect the scalp, strengthen, and thicken hair whilst supporting natural growth. PROCATALINE™ which enables the maintenance healthy levels of antioxidants in follicles to combat premature thinning, while protecting colour and shine. Plus, CRODASORB™ which is a UV absorber that helps protect hair from sun damage.





Directions for use:

Apply after washed hair, spritz 1-2 sweeping sprays on each section, blow dry and style as usual.



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



