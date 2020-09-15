Phoenix47, the IT infrastructure consultancy business, has acquired the white labelled technical support specialist company, First Option Technical Support. The deal marks the latest milestone for First Option Technical Support who provide support to channel partners with IT support services. The agreement will see Phoenix47 relocate their head office to New Alresford



Ed Crane, CEO Phoenix47

“The acquisition demonstrates Phoenix47’s capability, expertise, and confidence in continuing to grow our channel and vendor services. We’re delighted to have agreed this transaction, and in concluding the deal we are very excited about enhancing our capabilities with the addition of technical support services”.

Phoenix47 is a channel focused IT infrastructure services business that has experienced very rapid organic growth over the last few years.

With this acquisition, Phoenix47 will bring a fresh approach to the ICT channel and aims to become the number one choice for the provision of white labelled technical support, and technical consultancy services. The company has absorbed employees that were working for First Option Technical Support to be able to take on the larger operations and transactions.

"Good tech support is not just about knowledge and expertise. It's also about nurturing clients post-sales, which sadly many in the IT industry overlook." says Tim Considine, Founder of First Option Technical Support. "We have been doing this for our clients in their own brand for 25 years. They see the value of this approach through improved end-customer retention and Net Promoter scores. Our utilisation-based pricing model means we deliver this more cost-effectively than tying up internal client resources. We were attracted by Phoenix47's shared values of high-quality service as well as excellent solution delivery."



First Option Technical Support are a dedicated specialist provider of white-label 24x365 technical support services, with a speciality in IT security products & software. Based in Hampshire (UK), they deliver support to IT administrators and their end-users both UK and globally, on behalf of vendors, distributors and resellers.

Ed Crane added “The organisation structure will remain the same and there will be no changes in the roles of the management team. A new website will go live in the few next weeks with additional tools for clients and an enhanced plan for additional services is underway. We thank the team for their welcome and look forward to building on their efforts. Lastly we’d like to welcome clients we have yet to speak with and look forward to pushing forward with enhanced technical support capabilities which add value to their operation.”

Industry analysts believe that this acquisition will lead to enhanced credibility for Phoenix47 and their future in the channel looks promising. The company, according to them continue their focus on timely delivery and customer satisfaction that has helped build trust among its customers. It is this feature of Phoenix47 that works supports the continued growth of the company. This acquisition brings together greater capability to support the channel while the added suppliers and enhanced customer base has proved beneficial for Phoenix47.

