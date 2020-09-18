'We care about your skin, which is why we've made the transition from skincare, to skin health.'



Announcing the launch of a new skin health product: Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier, a powerful cleansing antimicrobial solution that reduces redness, soothes skin, combats breakouts, actively protects skin from irritation, and helps to rapidly recover from harsh exposure to pollutants and contamination from the environment. You may have heard of its sister brand, Clinisept+ which is a professional use range loved by celebrities such an Mandip Gill, Chessie King, Alice Living and more. Both products use the same advanced hypochlorous technology to deliver a skin-safe non-cytotoxic product with multiple benefits! (amazing case studies included!)



Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier should be used after cleansing and before toning as an additional step in your skincare routine.



Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier is a revolutionary multi-use product to address all your skin concerns. It is vegan and cruelty-free and 100% recyclable. This single product comes with seven benefits: purify, cleanse, soothe, recover, balance, calm and protect and can dramatically improve the appearance of skin. Pamela Marshall, Co-Founder of Mortar & Milk said 'Clinisoothe+ is probably the single greatest product I have ever used’.



Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier is available in two sizes, 100ml spray bottle for £14.95 and 250ml bottle for £19.95 and is available online.





For more information please visit the Clinisoothe+ website: www.clinisoothe.com



Limited samples are available on request for beauty editors and journalists.