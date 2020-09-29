Dyspraxia Support Group Teesside arrange regular meet ups for dyspraxic individuals: parents & children & adults who have dyspraxia .The project runs under the umbrella of Roseberry Community Consortium, a local charity helping disadvantaged groups of young people across the Teesside region.

We offer the following

• Free workshops based on specific issues affecting dyspraxic individuals

( hand-writing, jobs, creative, education strategies, dyspraxia assessment)

• Social activities (day trips, quizzes)

Dyspraxia Support Group Teesside arrange regular meet ups for dyspraxic individuals: parents & children & adults who have dyspraxia .The project runs under the umbrella of Roseberry Community Consortium, a local charity helping disadvantaged groups of young people across the Teesside region.

We offer the following

• Free workshops based on specific issues affecting dyspraxic individuals

( hand-writing, jobs, creative, education strategies, dyspraxia assessment)

• Social activities (day trips, quizzes)

• Invite experts to give talks and advice

• Youth social action project aimed at 13 to 25 years old affected by dyspraxia

• One to one session

Due to covid-19, we will be delivering all sessions by Zoom.

Please can share the details with relevant contacts. We would appreciate it.

We need to raise awareness of the group and receive new dyspraxic referrals for the groups. All activities and workshops we have arranged can be booked by filling a form on this section of the website https://dyspraxiasupport.org/dates-for-your-diary/

Please contact Pritthijit Datta on 07804368585 or browse through www.dyspraxiasupport.org to obtain further information.