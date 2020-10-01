There are significant opportunities to use data and technology to improve the efficiency of the planning system

- Online event discusses the Government’s open consultation on the Planning system and the impact proposed reforms may have on the industry -



Landmark Information, the leading provider of information to the property market, is chairing an online event to discuss the Government’s Planning for the Future consultation.



It brings together industry leaders to debate the details of the consultation paper, share their views and raise questions on how the proposed reforms to the Planning system may affect property professionals, ahead of the submission deadline in late October.



The event, which takes place online on Tuesday 6th October at 10am, will be introduced by Simon Brown, CEO of Landmark Information Group, and chaired by Alex Wrottesley, managing director of Landmark Information’s Environment & Mapping division.



Paul Maltby, Chief Digital Officer of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will be discussing the Government’s perspective of the planning system, while Denise McKenzie, the Chair of the AGI and Adam Bushnell, Practice Manager at Atkins will be discussing a view from Data Users’ perspective.



A panel conversation will be chaired by Tony Mulhall, Associate Director of RICS, which will include guest speakers from Knight Frank, BRE and One Search Direct. Questions will also be invited from the audience, who are invited to attend the open event.



Commenting on the event, Alex Wrottesley said, “We look forward to welcoming our speakers and guests to our event that explores the ins and outs of the Planning for the Future consultation. We plan to dig in to the detail of the proposed reforms ahead of the submission deadline on 29th October.



"There are significant opportunities to use data and technology to improve the efficiency of the planning system. We are encouraging the industry to get involved in the process to offer a formal response, with suggestions on how planning system can be modernised for better effect.”



The Planning for the Future industry discussion event will take place online on Tuesday 6th October, starting promptly at 10.00am until 12.00 midday. To pre-register visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/planning-for-the-future-consultati...



For more details regarding Landmark Information Group, visit www.landmark.co.uk.



Ends







Notes to Editors:



About Landmark Information

Landmark Information uses data and technology to help customers in the residential and commercial property industries streamline their operations and reduce risk. It combines complex property and environmental data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk Communications

+44 (0)7725 121189, peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk