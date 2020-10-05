Leeds-based property company 321 Move have seen a surge in house prices and subsequent property sales as lockdown restrictions ease.



"House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in May and June and are at a new all-time high," says Natiowide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner.



There’s no doubt that the UK’s lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 has altered daily life for millions across the UK. Working from home became the ‘new normal’ which has had a significant impact on the UK property market.



Yorkshire has seen a rising demand for new homes since lockdown restrictions began to ease, with a sharp rise in properties for sale as well as an increased demand for houses with gardens and home office spaces. With this rise, house prices reached their highest growth in two years.



However, the effect of the economic impact on homeowners due to job losses is yet to be seen. Forecasters predict a rapid decline in the coming months.



A spokesperson from 321 Move said: “At 321 Move, we find the most common reason for relocating is for work – whether that be a new role or in this case, a need for an improved working environment.



“Often these people need to sell their house quickly to reduce the strain on family life. Time is usually of the essence, especially with a future lockdown another possibility. It can be challenging having to deal with a local estate agent during such volatile times.”



321 Move are a property buying company with offices in Leeds in London, helping property owners to sell house fast Leeds.



For more information visit: www.321move.co.uk



END



Contact: Louise Newton

louise@greengeckodigital.co.uk

0113 873 0187