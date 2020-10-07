Specialized Business Masters are seeing greater growth in demand than the MBA. Many top schools are reporting a record rise in applications for the Masters in Management (MiM), with Imperial College Business School up 128% and HEC Paris up 52%, and the MSc Business Analytics is becoming one of the most highly sought-after degrees for university graduates who face a difficult job market because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



In light of this, a new event offering insights and advice for those interested in studying Specialised Masters Programs, CentreCourt Masters Festival, will take place on the 13th and 14th October 2020.



The event will be hosted by Poets&Quants Editor-in-Chief, John A. Byrne, and bestselling MBA author and columnist for Forbes, BBC, and formerly Bloomberg and The Economist, Matt Symonds.



They will be joined by senior staff at top Specialised Masters programs around the world, such as London Business School, MIT Sloan, HEC Paris, Columbia Business School, Imperial College Business School, Northwestern, and ESCP Business School, to provide applicants with valuable insights and aid in the admissions decisions process.



“So many Masters in Management (MiM), Masters in Finance (MFin) and Masters in Business Analytics (MSBA) programmes are seeing a huge jump in application volume. In fact, Imperial College Business School’s Business Analytics Masters program has close to 4,000 applications for just 85 places, making the programme more selective than the world’s most selective MBA at Stanford GSB,” explains John A. Byrne, creator of the world’s first regularly published MBA ranking at BusinessWeek more than 30 years ago.



“In such a challenging job market many college graduates are opting to reinforce their credentials and networks,” says Matt Symonds, the S of QS and director of leading admissions consultancy Fortuna Admissions. “The fact that these Specialised Masters are more affordable than the MBA is partly responsible for their increasing attractiveness. The average cost of the top 10 MiMs in the FT ranking 2019 was €25,625 (approx $29,900) compared to as much as $150,000 for the top 10 MBAs. With such interest, there’s a real need for applicants to understand how Master’s programs differ around the world, and how to create a winning application.”



During this online event, participants will engage directly with Admissions Directors and Careers Services Directors in small group chat rooms, learn about the top programs in MiM and MFin to Masters in Business Analytics and Masters in Supply Chain, and hear from alumni about how they translated their degree into career success.



If you would like to join the event, please sign up here: https://news.poetsandquants.com/centre-court-masters.



