Leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has announced its membership to the historic and world-famous London Diamond Bourse. Nestled in the heart of Hatton Garden, the London Diamond Bourse is an institution that serves all facets of the UK jewellery industry and is regarded as one of Europe’s foremost diamond trading floors.



The sustainable brand will utilise the space as an open showroom for visiting clients, having operated on a remote and mobile basis for six months.



“We are so excited to lay our roots in this inner-city hub. The London Diamond Bourse is rich in history and cultural significance, making it a fantastic environment for seeking inspiration. It enables us to offer our clients a memorable and authentic experience,” the eponymous brand’s Founder & Designer, Arabel Lebrusan, says.



“As a responsible brand committed to ethical sourcing, our presence at the London Diamond Bourse only furthers us in our mission of bridging the gap between luxury and sustainability, altering deep-rooted perceptions of how the jewellery industry should look.”



The move comes shortly after the jeweller released a new collection of ready-to-wear engagement rings and a Makeshift Proposal Package. Specialising primarily in made-to-order bridal rings and bespoke commissions, Lebrusan Studio has devised these innovations as a means to continue serving throughout the pandemic, in spite of workshop closures and manufacturing delays.





About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftsmen in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.