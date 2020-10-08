NEW MONAT STUDIO ONE™ Glossy Shine Mist



Luxury vegan beauty brand, MONAT, introduces the new MONAT STUDIO ONE™ Glossy Shine Mist, infused with REJUVENIQE S™, for the ultimate gloss finisher.



This oh-so desirable super-fine shine mist contains ingredients to help shield strands from sun damage, while helping control frizz, moisturise and hydrate your hair. It’s the ideal multi-tasking styling product that helps achieve lustrous, healthy-looking hair with a glossy sheen that appears revived without weighing down the hair or a greasy after effect.



KEY INGREDIENTS

MONAT STUDIO ONE™ Glossy Shine Mist contains an optimal blend of micronised polymers and a plant-based silicone alternative to bond and keep strands in place. REJUVENIQE S™ is a super activated oil that combines the nourishing and revitalizing powers of REJUVENIQE™ Intensive Oil 13+ botanical oils and extracts with a patented activated oil blend derived from olive oil and jojoba seed extract. This dynamic duo signals a healthy power boost that infuses the hair with intense hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity. PROCATALINE™ is a high-tech pea extract blend that supports the appearance of healthy-looking hair by helping protect your tresses from environmental factors. REFINED GRAPESEED OIL is a featherlight oil full of antioxidants and vitamins that absorbs quickly to nourish and moisturise your hair. SWEET ALMOND helps promote healthy, lustrous shine by infusing hair with natural oils, minerals, vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin E.



Perfect for a polished finish, MONAT STUDIO ONE™ Glossy Shine Mist fast-drying formula enhances shine, softness, and smoothness to help provide frizz protection whilst also protecting your hair from environmental elements too.





Directions to use: Hold 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 cm) away from the hair and mist evenly onto finished style or you can try misting into your hand, rub both hands together, then run your fingers through your hair.



RRP £37/€43

VIP Price £31/€37



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



For samples and information on MONAT please contact: essence@essencepr.com or call: 020 7739 2858