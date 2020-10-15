EMBARGOED UNTIL FRIDAY 16th OCTOBER



Join Bear Grylls at the Gone Wild Festival on August Bank Holiday 2021. This new, action packed family festival is set to take place in the sweeping grounds of Powderham Castle, just outside Exeter.



Having explored the world and fostered a love of outdoor activities, Bear has co-designed a festival to give those with a thirst for excitement the ultimate family adventure. The festival schedule is packed with a range of fun activities, including kayaking on the Exe Estuary, Be Military Fit family group workouts, a purpose built obstacle course, abseiling and climbing. Expert instructors from the Bear Grylls Survival Academy will teach children and adults essential survival skills such as shelter building, fire lighting and campfire cooking.



The music stages will be headlined by a brilliant line up, including Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and the Ministry of Sound Orchestra.



As the sun goes down over the castle, festival goers will be able to eat delicious locally sourced food from some of the finest chefs and street food vendors from across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset. Then they can dance the night away to live music and DJs, laugh with well-known comedians, and share stories around the campfire.



“After a difficult year for so many people around the world, Gone Wild is the perfect event for families to experience adventures together at the stunning Powderham Castle, in Devon. I can’t wait to join everyone for a weekend of fun, great activities and making memories together. This is going to be so good!” - Bear Grylls



Activities over the four day festival will include;

- Live music and stand-up comedy

- Talks from special guests from the world of adventure and exploration, including Bear

- Stand Up Paddleboarding on Powderham Lake

- Open water group swimming in the Exe Estuary

- Raft building and sailing on Powderham Lake

- Outdoor fitness with Be Military Fit

- 5km and 10km morning runs around Powderham Estate

- Kids 1 mile fun run

- Specially designed adventure obstacle course

- Tranquil yoga sessions

- Climbing and abseiling

- Target archery

- Battle archery games

- Knife and axe throwing

- Fire lighting

- Camp fire cooking

- Water filtering

- Trap setting

- Shelter building



The RMA – Royal Marines Charity is the exclusive charitable partner of Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls. 10% of all proceeds from general admission tickets go directly to the charity to support serving and former Royal Marines and their families. The charity exists to help the entire Royal Marines family and are strong believers in once a Marine, always a Marine. They offer a range of services from financial assistance to advice on finding a second, meaningful career and anything in between.



“As an honorary Lt Col in the Royal Marines I see this as such an amazing veteran led project that can inspire so many families in the UK who enjoy the link to the armed forces. This is why I’m so excited to support Gone Wild” – Bear Grylls



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th October 2020 at https://bit.ly/3lAANKK





Gone Wild Festival is a new festival for 2021, organised and managed by Gone Wild Events Ltd. Founded by Former Royal Marine Oliver Mason and partnered with Bear Grylls and the Royal Marines Charity to create immersive experiences that are designed to grow a love of adventure, the outdoors and being active amongst people of all ages. As with all things Bear Grylls is involved in, the company strives for excellence and pushes hard to achieve the best possible results. Gone Wild Events offer an experience like no other, that will create memories a family will remember together forever.



Gone Wild is a family friendly festival, aimed at adults and children aged 6 - 18.