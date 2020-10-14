Growing the nation’s certified cyber security skills base is paramount and this partnership will play an important part in achieving that aim

Channel partnership will expand the delivery of (ISC)² training to sectors including the military, law enforcement and public sector



LONDON, October 14, 2020 – (ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Minerva Elite Performance has joined its Official Training Provider programme for the U.K., expanding the range of leading training organisations delivering official (ISC)² certification preparation training to cybersecurity professionals in the region.



Minerva Elite Performance provides quality assured training programmes for corporate clients, health and wellbeing organisations, and military communities. It is a veteran-owned and operated organisation. As the latest (ISC)² Official Training Provider in the U.K., Minerva Elite Performance will deliver certification exam preparation courses taught by authorised and accredited trainers, using official (ISC)² training materials and setting up students with all the resources they need to prepare for their exam and complete their journey to certification. Minerva Elite Performance is also an Approved Learning Provider for the Ministry of Defence ELCAS scheme and has secured accreditation for its CISSP training courses. This allows armed forces candidates to secure Enhanced Learning Credits (ELC) funding support for their CISSP training.



“Growing the nation’s certified cyber security skills base is paramount and this partnership will play an important part in achieving that aim,” said Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)². “We welcome Minerva Elite Performance as a U.K. training partner and look forward to collaborating further on the training it offers, particularly within the military sector. Its commitment to bringing the highest possible training and education standards will help ensure that more cybersecurity professionals successfully enter and progress in the industry.”



“Our appointment as a U.K. Official Training Provider with (ISC)² presents a great opportunity in the market,” said Guy Batchelor, managing director of Minerva Elite Performance. “Working with (ISC)² and including training for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification in our range is an opportunity for us to grow the U.K.’s certified cybersecurity skills base, leveraging our key audiences and unique access to sectors such as the military. This partnership will play an important part in assisting cybersecurity professionals in their professional development and in helping their organisations accomplish their mission.”



To find out more about (ISC)² Official Training Providers and to find training courses offered by Minerva Elite Performance and others in your region, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Training/providers



About Minerva Elite Performance

Minerva Elite Performance provides the U.K.'s finest learning and development courses.

Our academics and practitioners support you to achieve your goals in using methods that are right for you. Minerva Elite Performance utilises staff with exemplary track records and unique experience drawn from the military, police, academia and corporate business to coach and mentor you to success. Whether you have extensive experience of higher education (or none), you should find your learning journey enjoyable and stimulating by building on your prior knowledge and real life experiences to facilitate your academic achievements. Our specialism at Minerva Elite Performance is the unique and unparalleled understanding of the corporate world and we have combined this with years of underpinning knowledge and experience in supporting the U.K.'s uniformed services including the security of information at the highest of classifications. As a veteran owned and staffed business we take pride in supporting and assisting those transitioning from (or promoting within) the U.K. armed forces and Emergency Services. For more information, visit https://www.minervaeliteperformance.co.uk/.



About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit https://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.



###



© 2020 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.



Media Contact:

Chris Green

Head of PR and Communications EMEA

(ISC)²

cgreen@isc2.org

+44 203 960 7812